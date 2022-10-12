Furious Man Utd fans lash out after club demands they prove they were at games to renew season ticket due to IT blunder

FURIOUS Manchester United fans have lashed out at the club yet again.

That’s after being told to PROVE they went to games in order to renew their season tickets.

Man Utd are demanding some fans prove they were at games after an IT glitch didn't scan tickets Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

The Mail claims United have introduced tougher rules for renewals next season.

Fans must have their tickets scanned at a minimum of 10 league home games.

But an IT glitch did NOT register some attendees at the Old Trafford matches against Brighton, Arsenal and Liverpool.

And United have now emailed affected fans telling them the games will not count towards the renewal requirements - unless they can PROVE they were there.

Supporters are being asked to provide various bits of information including photo IDs, a description of the steward they interacted with… and even the clothes they were wearing.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust have caught wind of the bizarre email.

And they have raised the issue with the club as affected fans look for a speedy resolution.

Supporters are already annoyed after United had 600 tickets REMOVED by police for this month’s trip to Chelsea.

United have begged fans to give up their tickets after concerns from the Met about policing the late kick-off.

But if there aren’t enough sent back, United will remove them at random through a lottery-style ballot.

A MUST statement said: “We are consulting lawyers about a potential class action for interference with contract and also a judicial review for what looks like an irrational decision.”

Committee member Oli Winton added: “This sets a horrific precedent for all events, let alone football matches.

“Police should police a match and not the crowd size.

“The Met were fine with a 60,000 crowd including 3,000 away fans at Tottenham vs Newcastle at the same time on the same day, as that was the original Sky Sports fixtures, so what is the difference here?

“The FA Cup final is also scheduled for 5.30pm.”