For weeks afterward details continued to emerge that told a story of jealousy, revenge, and obsession. For years before the murder took place, Mrs. “Tug” Wilson (she was never fully named in news articles) had been living in the home of Edward Eddy, where she was said to have been employed as a housekeeper. Towards the end of 1900, Mrs. Wilson was hired by 70-year-old Hiram Van Buren to do his washing. Eddy, not pleased with this new arrangement, told Wilson that if she continued to work for Van Buren, to take everything she owned with her and not come back to his home. When she complied and moved out, he then threatened to “burn her out” if she didn’t return.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO