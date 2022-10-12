Read full article on original website
Related
Bronx man faces grand larceny charge in Amsterdam
A Bronx man was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Jevon Giles, 27, allegedly stole over $4,400 from the Amsterdam Walmart.
WNYT
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga County Man Missing Since Sunday – Police Ask for Your Help!
Police Search for Saratoga County Man who Went Missing on Sunday. Frank Brimhall, a 57-year-old, missing vulnerable adult who has hallucinations and is confused, and may be in need of medical attention. The electronic signs went up - visible to commuters throughout Upstate New York this morning and State Police...
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man last seen in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER — Police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Bridgewater. The man was spotted at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail yesterday. Surveillance footage shows him there at around 2:30 p.m. Police have not said if the man was...
Malta man accused of helping steal catalytic converter, faces grand larceny charge
A Malta man was arrested on Friday. Donald Clark, 35, was found to have allegedly worked with Michael Dillard to help steal a catalytic converter on April 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George and Catherine Peacock were found dead in their home on Sept. 17, 1989.
Bennington PD arrest five after apartment search
Bennington PD and Homeland Security investigations executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A. This is the third time Bennington PD conducted a search warrant at this residence for narcotics trafficking.
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Glens Falls man charged with allegedly raping two kids under 13
A Glens Falls man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual intercourse on separate occasions with two children under the age of 13. Elijah Williams, 19, is being charged with 2nd degree felony rape and predatory sexual assault of a child and sent to Warren County Jail. Police say the...
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
newyorkalmanack.com
Edward Eddy Was Murdered! A Saratoga County Crime Story
For weeks afterward details continued to emerge that told a story of jealousy, revenge, and obsession. For years before the murder took place, Mrs. “Tug” Wilson (she was never fully named in news articles) had been living in the home of Edward Eddy, where she was said to have been employed as a housekeeper. Towards the end of 1900, Mrs. Wilson was hired by 70-year-old Hiram Van Buren to do his washing. Eddy, not pleased with this new arrangement, told Wilson that if she continued to work for Van Buren, to take everything she owned with her and not come back to his home. When she complied and moved out, he then threatened to “burn her out” if she didn’t return.
WRGB
Officials say deadly drug doesn't discriminate: "Assume everything is laced with fentanyl"
ALBANY — Earlier this week, a traffic stop in Albany resulted in a man arrested on gun and drug related charges. This wasn't an ordinary traffic stop. Upon seeing emergency lights from an Albany Sheriff's Deputy vehicle, the suspect sped up, striking another vehicle, proceeding to exit his car and run until he was apprehended.
WNYT
Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents
A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
WNYT
Saratoga County jury deliberating fate of man charged in shovel attack
A Saratoga County jury is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s father with a shovel. Troy Tenace is being tried for assault. As prosecutors tell it, Tenace hit a man in the head with a shovel in the town of Ballston in September 2021.
WNYT
Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region
A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
ACSO: DMV detail nets 17 arrests, 10 fake plates
Albany County Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators worked together with New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Investigators on Wednesday, October 12, to pull over nearly 200 cars for minor traffic infractions.
Comments / 0