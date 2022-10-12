ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes

An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man last seen in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER — Police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Bridgewater. The man was spotted at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail yesterday. Surveillance footage shows him there at around 2:30 p.m. Police have not said if the man was...
BRIDGEWATER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Village#Nypd#Bleecker Street#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Laguardia Place
WNYT

Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window

Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WNYT

Glens Falls man charged with allegedly raping two kids under 13

A Glens Falls man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual intercourse on separate occasions with two children under the age of 13. Elijah Williams, 19, is being charged with 2nd degree felony rape and predatory sexual assault of a child and sent to Warren County Jail. Police say the...
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Edward Eddy Was Murdered! A Saratoga County Crime Story

For weeks afterward details continued to emerge that told a story of jealousy, revenge, and obsession. For years before the murder took place, Mrs. “Tug” Wilson (she was never fully named in news articles) had been living in the home of Edward Eddy, where she was said to have been employed as a housekeeper. Towards the end of 1900, Mrs. Wilson was hired by 70-year-old Hiram Van Buren to do his washing. Eddy, not pleased with this new arrangement, told Wilson that if she continued to work for Van Buren, to take everything she owned with her and not come back to his home. When she complied and moved out, he then threatened to “burn her out” if she didn’t return.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region

A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy