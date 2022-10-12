Read full article on original website
A place for plant lovers and bookworms opens in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s a place for plant lovers and bookworms, or anyone who just wants to stop by. Attached to a business nearly a century in the making, Slate and Aloe is bringing some green to downtown Kennewick. “We are standing inside of Slate and Aloe which used to be the parts and service counter for Farmer’s Exchange, it...
Is this the Perfect Spot in Yakima for a Dave and Busters?
Yakima had been fiending for a Dave and Busters long before we arrived. the franchise is a massive success around the country, so why not in Yakima? Some argue that they haven't found the right spot, and others claim they don't see a point in expanding to the Yakima Valley.
Successful Event for Trooper Atkinson!
Tuesday evening in Kennewick was a beautiful night, not only because the weather was exceptional, but because I witnessed love in its finest form! KAPP/KVEW and the Hub in Kennewick put together a great event to benefit State Trooper Dean Atkinson, the officer who was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla, a few weeks ago.
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
Veterans Stand Down set for Oct. 22 at Yakima Valley SunDome
The 23rd annual Veterans Stand Down is set for Oct. 22 at the Yakima Valley SunDome at State Fair Park. The free event held by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition is open to all veterans, reservists, active-duty service members and their immediate family members. It starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m., with free lunch provided. State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima.
Yakima, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima. The West Valley High School football team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Eisenhower High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
New Yakima Valley Info Center and Gift Shop opens
YAKIMA—A new visitor information center and gift shop has opened in Yakima. Yakima Valley Tourism officially opened the Yakima Valley Info Center and Gift Shop Thursday, Oct. 13. It is at the Valley Mall in Union Gap. A ceremonial ribbon cutting occurred at 11 a.m. The center will have...
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State
If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
