The NFL season continues to roll along, and week 5 sees the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. At the moment neither team has added to the scoreboard, but WWE fans have a reason to celebrate, as two Superstars are in the stadium supporting the team. United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both in attendance for the game, and in addition to the Bears jerseys Rollins is also holding the United States Title on his shoulder, and you can check out the post below (via Fightful).
Former WWE star Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, had several memorable runs during his tenure at the company. Along with his time in the Wyatt Family, Rowan had a fan-favorite run as the muscle for Daniel Bryan. During much of this period, Bryan served as the WWE Champion, with an environmentally-friendly heel gimmick, even switching the title itself to something a little more eco-friendly.
WWE has their "big four" premium live events each year: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. The latter brings a certain appeal and sense of unpredictability that is unrivaled by the other three events due to the 30-person Royal Rumble matches that take place during the night. The concept is pretty straightforward — two competitors start out in the ring and then every two minutes, another competitor enters until all 30 competitors have entered, with the only way to be eliminated being going over the top rope and having both feet hit the floor. For both the women and the men, it's equally as fun to see which stars from past and present are booked for their respective matches. Rosa Mendes, a former manager and occasional in-ring competitor, remains open-minded about potentially returning for a Royal Rumble match someday, but she made it clear to "Ring The Belle" that it would have to be under specific circumstances.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE former stars are returning at a rapid pace, and Matt Cardona got the wrestling world talking recently when he noted on Twitter that a rematch with Drew McIntyre would be fun. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently told Metro...
PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.
While we don’t know exactly how the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation is going to shake out, it is OK to enjoy whatever Bailey Zappe delivers.
Michael Cole is reported as having had a major role in attempting to sway Renee Paquette to return to WWE prior to her AEW debut. Renee Paquette is All Elite, but it didn’t come without attempted prevention from Michael Cole. The veteran WWE announcer is reported as having attempted...
