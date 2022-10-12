CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department won its third award of Rhode Island Police Accreditation last month, presented by Police Accreditation Commission Executive Director Christine Crocker, a town resident and former member of the department, at the Sept. 21 council meeting. She presented the award to Chief Matthew Benson and Capt. Jolene Alves. Benson then thanked Crocker, saying Cumberland was one of the early adopters of a statewide program that’s been a model for many other states.

