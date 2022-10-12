ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Ann Frances McGovney – Lincoln

Ann Frances (Flynn) McGovney, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 10, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late James L. McGovney. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Anna F. (Keenan) Flynn.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Obituaries
ABC6.com

Large police presence in Knightsville area of Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Cranston are in the Knighstville area of the city for a “very active” scene. Cranston and state police are both on scene in the area. It is unclear what led to the large presence at this time. ABC 6 News have...
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Valet Switcharoo; Doggie Doo-doo Don’t

1:18 p.m. – A caller told police a couple were shouting at each other on Marlborough Street. Police confirmed it was a verbal argument only; the couple left in a rideshare car. 1:30 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail told police a...
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

Kiley Family plans second annual Walk to end ALS Oct. 16

LINCOLN – The second annual Walk to End ALS, in memory of Lincoln's Joe Kiley, will take place at Lincoln Woods State Park, 2 Manchester Print Works Road, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. According to a news release, the foundation is committed to finding a cure to...
LINCOLN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley Breeze

St. Joseph Senior Group announces events, winners

WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its Christmas Party on Nov. 27, at noon, at the Village Haven. A chicken and roast beef dinner will be served. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Gary the X Mailman. The price is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland police win reaccreditation

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department won its third award of Rhode Island Police Accreditation last month, presented by Police Accreditation Commission Executive Director Christine Crocker, a town resident and former member of the department, at the Sept. 21 council meeting. She presented the award to Chief Matthew Benson and Capt. Jolene Alves. Benson then thanked Crocker, saying Cumberland was one of the early adopters of a statewide program that’s been a model for many other states.
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ABC6.com

Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Gemma Foundation marks 20 years of helping people

PAWTUCKET – Two decades in, the work of being an invaluable resource to those diagnosed with breast cancer is every bit the rewarding role as it’s always been, says Maria Gemma Corcelli, executive director of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation. The 17th Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Sgt. Puleo takes reins on community policing in NP

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Sgt. Christopher Puleo has taken over as community affairs sergeant and community police commander of the North Providence Police Department’s Community Affairs Unit, replacing Lt. Tom Jones. Puleo, 43, of Warwick, had been in patrol for nearly two decades when he took over the unit...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

URI to host Guitar Festival

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island will hold its 7th Guitar Festival today, Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 23. The festival will feature many world-class guitarists as well as other plucked instrumentalists from around the world who will participate in concerts, masterclasses, lectures and workshops. This year will also include the first Rising Stars Young Guitarists Program and a Composer-in-Residence Program.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy