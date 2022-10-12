Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Ann Frances McGovney – Lincoln
Ann Frances (Flynn) McGovney, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 10, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late James L. McGovney. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Anna F. (Keenan) Flynn.
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
Turnto10.com
Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
1 dead after Providence house fire
Fire officials say they were called just after 4:30 a.m. to Hazael Street.
Conn. officers’ deaths hit home for retired Providence deputy chief
The city of Bristol, Connecticut, is reeling after three officers were ambushed and shot while responding to a domestic call Wednesday night.
ABC6.com
Large police presence in Knightsville area of Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Cranston are in the Knighstville area of the city for a “very active” scene. Cranston and state police are both on scene in the area. It is unclear what led to the large presence at this time. ABC 6 News have...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Valet Switcharoo; Doggie Doo-doo Don’t
1:18 p.m. – A caller told police a couple were shouting at each other on Marlborough Street. Police confirmed it was a verbal argument only; the couple left in a rideshare car. 1:30 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail told police a...
Valley Breeze
Kiley Family plans second annual Walk to end ALS Oct. 16
LINCOLN – The second annual Walk to End ALS, in memory of Lincoln's Joe Kiley, will take place at Lincoln Woods State Park, 2 Manchester Print Works Road, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. According to a news release, the foundation is committed to finding a cure to...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out. Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces events, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its Christmas Party on Nov. 27, at noon, at the Village Haven. A chicken and roast beef dinner will be served. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Gary the X Mailman. The price is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland police win reaccreditation
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department won its third award of Rhode Island Police Accreditation last month, presented by Police Accreditation Commission Executive Director Christine Crocker, a town resident and former member of the department, at the Sept. 21 council meeting. She presented the award to Chief Matthew Benson and Capt. Jolene Alves. Benson then thanked Crocker, saying Cumberland was one of the early adopters of a statewide program that’s been a model for many other states.
Smiley names Providence mayoral transition team members
Smiley is unopposed in the November election.
ABC6.com
Increased demand at the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is experiencing high numbers of people with food insecurity. The location has been on 1 Angell Rd for about 7 years now. ABC 6 News spoke with Robert Chaput, co-executive director of the food pantry about their concerns and...
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
Police probing lack of response to Providence laundromat assault
"It came out of nowhere," CJ Miller said. "I think that his pride might have got in the way."
Valley Breeze
Gemma Foundation marks 20 years of helping people
PAWTUCKET – Two decades in, the work of being an invaluable resource to those diagnosed with breast cancer is every bit the rewarding role as it’s always been, says Maria Gemma Corcelli, executive director of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation. The 17th Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer...
Valley Breeze
Sgt. Puleo takes reins on community policing in NP
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Sgt. Christopher Puleo has taken over as community affairs sergeant and community police commander of the North Providence Police Department’s Community Affairs Unit, replacing Lt. Tom Jones. Puleo, 43, of Warwick, had been in patrol for nearly two decades when he took over the unit...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
Valley Breeze
URI to host Guitar Festival
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island will hold its 7th Guitar Festival today, Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 23. The festival will feature many world-class guitarists as well as other plucked instrumentalists from around the world who will participate in concerts, masterclasses, lectures and workshops. This year will also include the first Rising Stars Young Guitarists Program and a Composer-in-Residence Program.
