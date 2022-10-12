ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer defeats Colorado in complete performance

Oh what a little confidence will do. In its first game back home after splitting the LA road trip, Arizona soccer played a complete game to beat Colorado 2-0 Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. The Wildcats only needed three minutes, 18 seconds to put the first goal on the board,...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
SEATTLE, WA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. Washington score predictions

Arizona begins the second half of the 2022 season playing somewhere it hasn’t won at since 2007. The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) have lost five straight the Washington (4-2, 1-2) including last year’s 21-16 home setback to the Huskies in which they lead 13-0. In Seattle, Arizona’s last five consecutive matchups.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Washington State
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to begin the second half of the season, visiting the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Time:...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Friday Night Lights: Brandon Johnson continues to impress, Carter Stoutmire keeps making plays

Team Record: 5-2 Game Stats: 21-for-27, 527 yds, 6 TD, 0 INT; 4 car, 8 yds. Season Stats: 143-for-197, 2,484 yds, 32 TD, 6 INT; 20 car, 95 yds, 3 TD. Notes: Dorman was dominant against the Air Academy last weekend. He had his fourth straight game with five or more touchdowns, and his second straight with six. He also had another clean game with no interceptions. After starting the season with a little shaky, Dorman has settled in and is playing his tail off.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
fabulousarizona.com

6 Arizona Arcade Bars

Prepare to be transported to a childlike universe of fun and games by walking through a time machine at an Arizona arcade bar. If you’ve been searching for the perfect place for a local brew and some classic gaming, look no further than B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. Are you looking forward to classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga, or is The Simpsons more your speed? Before taking on a collection of over 40 classic arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s and 12 pinball machines, be sure to check out the bar scene. Accordingly, B.R.I. stands for Beer Research Institute. What once began with the humble beginnings of concocting craft recipes in a garage has sparked a revolution. A second home to some, this Arizona arcade bar is clearly known for its experimental brews. Guests can awaken their inner child with a tap of the Lolli, a blonde brew with notes of bubble gum, banana and Fruity Pebbles. Or if something else is calling your name, there are plenty of wines, seltzers and cocktails available. In addition, it will be hard to resist B.R.I.’s signature sriracha-candied bacon. And if you want to keep things spicy, test out the green chili mac and cheese, made with Hatch Valley green chilis. Through and through, this arcade bar will transport you to another time with its fiercely unique ambience. For more information, visit thebeerresearchinstitute.com.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Phoenix's rainfall totals surpass numbers recorded in Seattle, other cities

PHOENIX — A particularly dry summer in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in traditionally-cloudy cities experiencing less rainfall than desert regions like the Valley. Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service shows the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities.
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#American Football#College Football#Asu#Sb Nation#Pac 12 Champs
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op

Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy