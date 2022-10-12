Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer defeats Colorado in complete performance
Oh what a little confidence will do. In its first game back home after splitting the LA road trip, Arizona soccer played a complete game to beat Colorado 2-0 Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. The Wildcats only needed three minutes, 18 seconds to put the first goal on the board,...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. Washington score predictions
Arizona begins the second half of the 2022 season playing somewhere it hasn’t won at since 2007. The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) have lost five straight the Washington (4-2, 1-2) including last year’s 21-16 home setback to the Huskies in which they lead 13-0. In Seattle, Arizona’s last five consecutive matchups.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer tries to build off big weekend in Los Angeles as Colorado comes to town
It was a huge weekend for the Arizona soccer team in Los Angeles. The Wildcats split the road games against two top-10 opponents, giving up just one goal over the two contests. How much does that validation play into what they do for the rest of the season? At the very least, it gives them concrete proof that they are progressing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to begin the second half of the season, visiting the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Time:...
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
azdesertswarm.com
Back from maternity leave, China Rai Crouch now fights another concussion in drive to return to volleyball court
“The unfortunate part is we weren’t supposed to be blocking on that play that she got hit in the head,” Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio said in February 2021. That play was the one that knocked then-freshman middle blocker/opposite China Rai Crouch out of a match and, ultimately, out of the rest of her freshman season.
azdesertswarm.com
Friday Night Lights: Brandon Johnson continues to impress, Carter Stoutmire keeps making plays
Team Record: 5-2 Game Stats: 21-for-27, 527 yds, 6 TD, 0 INT; 4 car, 8 yds. Season Stats: 143-for-197, 2,484 yds, 32 TD, 6 INT; 20 car, 95 yds, 3 TD. Notes: Dorman was dominant against the Air Academy last weekend. He had his fourth straight game with five or more touchdowns, and his second straight with six. He also had another clean game with no interceptions. After starting the season with a little shaky, Dorman has settled in and is playing his tail off.
RELATED PEOPLE
fabulousarizona.com
6 Arizona Arcade Bars
Prepare to be transported to a childlike universe of fun and games by walking through a time machine at an Arizona arcade bar. If you’ve been searching for the perfect place for a local brew and some classic gaming, look no further than B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. Are you looking forward to classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga, or is The Simpsons more your speed? Before taking on a collection of over 40 classic arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s and 12 pinball machines, be sure to check out the bar scene. Accordingly, B.R.I. stands for Beer Research Institute. What once began with the humble beginnings of concocting craft recipes in a garage has sparked a revolution. A second home to some, this Arizona arcade bar is clearly known for its experimental brews. Guests can awaken their inner child with a tap of the Lolli, a blonde brew with notes of bubble gum, banana and Fruity Pebbles. Or if something else is calling your name, there are plenty of wines, seltzers and cocktails available. In addition, it will be hard to resist B.R.I.’s signature sriracha-candied bacon. And if you want to keep things spicy, test out the green chili mac and cheese, made with Hatch Valley green chilis. Through and through, this arcade bar will transport you to another time with its fiercely unique ambience. For more information, visit thebeerresearchinstitute.com.
12news.com
Phoenix's rainfall totals surpass numbers recorded in Seattle, other cities
PHOENIX — A particularly dry summer in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in traditionally-cloudy cities experiencing less rainfall than desert regions like the Valley. Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service shows the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prop 309 would add requirements when casting your vote
Proposition 309 would add requirements when casting a mail-in or in-person ballot. The proposition is on November's 2022 General Election Ballot.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
lovinlife.com
Family Affair: The Ronstadts get together to celebrate rich musical history
From “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou” to the traditional mariachi and ranchera of 1987’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” chances are that if you know 20th century hits, you know Linda Ronstadt. Still one of Tucson’s brightest stars, she has celebrated an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
Dealership leaves veteran paying for vehicle never received
A disabled veteran in Tucson has been paying $422 a month sine May for a van that she never received. Another veteran has spent thousands repairing a vehicle and was never reimbursed as promised.
Comments / 0