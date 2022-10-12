ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

October 14 - Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday.
SOURCE SPORTS: Jackson State Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Signs with BRADY™

The BRADY apparel line, which bears Tom Brady’s name, announces a collaboration with Jackson State University Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The collaboration is the latest partnership highlighting top athletes with BRADY under fostering the next generation of greatness. “Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY™,” says Co-Founder Tom...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Apology News

Earlier this week, ESPN football analyst Troy Aikman made a comment that some took as sexist. "My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off," he said when complaining about a roughing the passer call. On...
Tony Gonzalez Pregame Comment Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Tony Gonzalez didn't mince words about the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears during Amazon's pregame show. Gonzalez was asked about the matchup and called both teams "JV teams." "These are the JV teams of the NFL," Gonzalez said. It's a bit harsh, but Gonzalez does have a point. These two...
Smith is the skinniest tough guy in the NFL

He looks like a finesse player. Tall, skinny and fast. He plays like a linebacker. Not just avoiding contact but welcoming it. DeVonta Smith is the skinniest tough guy in the NFL. A 165-pound wrecking machine who doesn’t back down from anybody. It’s amazing to watch. At 6-foot,...
Vivid Seats: 49ers fans to outnumber Falcons fans in Atlanta

The 49ers Faithful have been an incredible presence on the road and Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta will be no different per Vivid Seats. The ticket marketplace has predicted that 49ers fans will outnumber Falcons fans, 55 percent to 45 percent, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Week 6 contest.
Expectations are rising for 4-1 New York Giants

A week ago, we asked New York Giants fans if their expectations for the team had changed after a 3-1 start. Of those who took part in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 69 percent were modestly still expecting a six- to eight-win season. Things have changed. Dramatically. Following...
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features an NFC East showdown between Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys vs Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
NFL-branded slot machines are coming

The NFL keeps leaning farther and farther into gambling. Once upon a time, the league reluctantly put team names and logos on scratch-off lottery tickets. Now, with legalized sports wagering spreading from sea to shimmering sea, NFL-branded slot machines are coming. Via McKenna Ross of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the...
Troy Aikman Says His 'Take The Dresses Off' Comment Was 'Dumb'

Troy Aikman is speaking out publicly for the first time since making controversial remarks during "Monday Night Football," calling his comments "dumb." "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during a radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket, adding, "Just dumb remarks on my part." Of course,...
Sports Betting 101: Betting terminology, or getting the lingo down

The special language associated with sports betting can be a little intimidating to the novice bettor. Fortunately, it's easy to learn while "on the job," so to speak. Just check out these guides from our good friends at OddsChecker, and you'll be talking like a seasoned Vegas sharp in no time!
