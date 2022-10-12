Read full article on original website
Apex Legends October 13 update patch notes: Fixes for Devotion skins, Loba Skin, more
Respawn Entertainment pushed out another patch for Apex Legends, this time with fixes for Devotion skins, a Legendary Loba skin, and more. Apex Legends is currently in the midst of its Fight or Fright event, where players can partake in a variety of limited-time events. However, that hasn’t stopped developer...
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 update patch notes: Ash, buffs & nerfs, map changes
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is here, bringing Ash to the battle royale alongside various buffs, nerfs, and map updates. Here, we have the full patch notes. Apex Legends Mobile has received steady updates since its launch on May 17, 2022, with many fans comparing it favorably to the main game.
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Destiny 2 6.2.5 update patch notes: Exotic nerfs, Bow & Scout Rifle changes, more
With the Destiny 2 6.2.5 update Bungie is once again looking to offset the meta with an assortment of weapon archetype changes along with a handful of key Exotic tweaks. Before the patch rolls around, brush up with an early rundown on what to expect. As Bungie strives to keep...
Overwatch 2 Oct 13 update boosts low-ranked Competitive players, adds maps: Patch notes
A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, bringing in a series of changes to ranked play and putting some missing maps back into rotation. Overwatch 2 has been out just over a week, and despite some major launch issues with DDoS...
FaZe Booya reveals BP50 Warzone build so good it’s a “bug” in Season 5 Reloaded
FaZe Clan Warzone competitor Booya has revealed a Season 5 Reloaded build of the new BP50 assault rifle, claiming it’s so strong in Rebirth Island it’s basically a “bug”. As is the system Warzone fans have become accustomed to, new weapons from Vanguard continue to make...
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”
TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
Warzone players still losing it over “OP” perk despite nerfs
Warzone players are still becoming incredibly frustrated with one ‘overpowered’ perk, despite it receiving multiple nerfs throughout recent updates. Warzone’s perk system is one of the many things that sets it apart from other battle royale titles. It brings the popular feature from Call of Duty multiplayer into the BR environment, giving players more customization over how they play.
Best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon Go & is it any good?
Chandelure is a fiery and powerful creature in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its best moveset if you want to bring out its full potential. The chandelier-inspired Chandelure has been a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since it debuted in Black & White’s Unova region back in 2010, and it continues to be a popular creature to this day in Pokemon Go.
Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay
Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look
CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more
Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
Dr Disrespect slams “clueless” CoD devs over massive Warzone 2.0 changes
YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has described CoD devs as “clueless” over the proposed changes to Warzone 2.0, with particular concern over the inclusion of AI in standard multiplayer matches. Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching, and fans of the first battle royale are eagerly anticipating what...
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is on the verge of release and like every new Act, there is a new battle pass for you to grind through. Keep reading to check out all the new skins, sprays, and other cosmetics that you can claim from it. Episode 5 Act 3...
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it
A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
Activision reveal how many Modern Warfare 2 cheaters have already been banned
Call of Duty publishers Activision have revealed how many Modern Warfare 2 cheaters have already been banned, detailing the figures in a RICOCHET anti-cheat update. Cheating in Call of Duty has been a substantial topic ever since Warzone dropped back in March 2020. The battle royale has been a resounding...
Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up
The Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features moves by Jaedan Gomez, who took inspiration from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” single. TikTok star Jaedan Gomez went viral a few months ago for her “About Damn Time” dance. In addition to inspiring countless others to adopt the dance moves, the viral video also captured Lizzo’s attention.
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards
Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible. The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon...
