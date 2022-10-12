Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Extremely Local News: Downstate Donuts to open in Uptown
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Rare Al Capone Letters From His Prohibition Days To Be Auctioned: The letters include Capone, Chicago’s most infamous gangster, attempting to place an order with a bootlegger. Another has him telling a friend about nearly being murdered just days before.
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
Extremely Local News: Thousands of trees bought for city program still sit in lot as frost approaches, critic says
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of the ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:. Uncommon Ground Closing Edgewater Location After 15 Years. It Was Once Named Greenest Restaurant In The US:...
What perspective home buyers qualify for
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains what home buyers qualify for and what they can or cannot afford. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
This Week in Chicago History: Marshall Field’s, ‘The Dark Knight,’ and the Ettleson Chevrolet commercial
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include filming of “The Dark Knight,” the ban of dancing in public, the fire in the Cook County Administration building, and more.
Good food, and food for good
An urban Chicago farm helps autistic youth learn how to live independently and contribute to their families. It’s only 1.3 acres, but a farm in Chicago’s Westside Medical District is delivering not only huge amounts of produce, but life lessons to help autistic youth live independent, productive lives. Urban Autism Solutions executive director Heather Tarczan tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the goal is to help these high schoolers live a “life like any other.” The 2022 farmers market season is just about at an end, and the Growing Solutions Farm farm stand is open Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of October. Also, Steve talks with Nilda Esparza, the executive director of the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, about the Mingle at the Market, a farmers’ market on October 16th encouraging singles to, well, mingle. And finally, on National Farmer’s Day, a reminder of how important farmers are to our lives.
David can help you enhance your credit
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David talks about how he can help kids fresh out of college strength and establish their credit. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
The Mincing Rascals 10.12.22: Political endorsements, crime reporting, migrants from Texas
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. So much news. The Rascals start off by discussing the merits of newspapers endorsing political candidates. Do the Rascals believe newspapers should endorse major political candidates or should the practice be retired? Darren Bailey released his first TV ad of this political campaign focusing on Chicago crime. Is the media doing a good enough job reporting on crime? The SAFE-T Act is still driving the news in the gubernatorial race and Eric believes that Governor Pritzker didn’t do a good enough job defending it during last week’s debate with Darren Bailey. Heather and Brandon offer their thoughts on the CWB crime blog. The Rascals also give and update on the migrant situation in Chicago. And finally, Brandon has an announcement about a very cool new project he’s going to be involved with.
Innovation DuPage highlights LivNow Relocation
Managing Director of Innovation DuPage, Dan Facchini, and Maureen Longoria and Lisa Burns of LivNow Relocation, join Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about what Innovation DuPage does as an incubator for small businesses and to highlight Maureen and Lisa’s business. Later, Lisa and Maureen discuss what LivNow Relocation is and how it assists seniors planning to move into senior living communities.
You can see Stephen Schwartz’s ‘Children of Eden,’ ONE day only in Chicago: October 15th at the Cadillac Palace Theater
In this new podcast, the legendary Stephen Schwartz talks about the one day only (Saturday, Oct 15th at 3pm and 8pm) performances of his “Children of Eden,” performed in concert and the Cadillac Palace Theater. This one day limited special engagement brings Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child), Grammy winner...
