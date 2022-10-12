ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Downstate Donuts to open in Uptown

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Rare Al Capone Letters From His Prohibition Days To Be Auctioned: The letters include Capone, Chicago’s most infamous gangster, attempting to place an order with a bootlegger. Another has him telling a friend about nearly being murdered just days before.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022

Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
wgnradio.com

What perspective home buyers qualify for

The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains what home buyers qualify for and what they can or cannot afford. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Good food, and food for good

An urban Chicago farm helps autistic youth learn how to live independently and contribute to their families. It’s only 1.3 acres, but a farm in Chicago’s Westside Medical District is delivering not only huge amounts of produce, but life lessons to help autistic youth live independent, productive lives. Urban Autism Solutions executive director Heather Tarczan tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the goal is to help these high schoolers live a “life like any other.” The 2022 farmers market season is just about at an end, and the Growing Solutions Farm farm stand is open Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of October. Also, Steve talks with Nilda Esparza, the executive director of the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, about the Mingle at the Market, a farmers’ market on October 16th encouraging singles to, well, mingle. And finally, on National Farmer’s Day, a reminder of how important farmers are to our lives.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

David can help you enhance your credit

The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David talks about how he can help kids fresh out of college strength and establish their credit. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Mincing Rascals 10.12.22: Political endorsements, crime reporting, migrants from Texas

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. So much news. The Rascals start off by discussing the merits of newspapers endorsing political candidates. Do the Rascals believe newspapers should endorse major political candidates or should the practice be retired? Darren Bailey released his first TV ad of this political campaign focusing on Chicago crime. Is the media doing a good enough job reporting on crime? The SAFE-T Act is still driving the news in the gubernatorial race and Eric believes that Governor Pritzker didn’t do a good enough job defending it during last week’s debate with Darren Bailey. Heather and Brandon offer their thoughts on the CWB crime blog. The Rascals also give and update on the migrant situation in Chicago. And finally, Brandon has an announcement about a very cool new project he’s going to be involved with.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Innovation DuPage highlights LivNow Relocation

Managing Director of Innovation DuPage, Dan Facchini, and Maureen Longoria and Lisa Burns of LivNow Relocation, join Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about what Innovation DuPage does as an incubator for small businesses and to highlight Maureen and Lisa’s business. Later, Lisa and Maureen discuss what LivNow Relocation is and how it assists seniors planning to move into senior living communities.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
