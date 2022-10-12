ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

MLive.com

Filip Zadina to sit on opening night; Red Wings need to see more from him

DETROIT – Filip Zadina is hoping for a fresh start under a new coaching staff after struggling much of his first few seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. But new coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t seen enough yet from Zadina, so he will be scratched from the lineup for Friday’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde

What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
NHL
NESN

Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Scores First AHL Goal

Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finished it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness wit where the puck is and his straight-line speed.
BOSTON, MA
Newark, NJ
Utica, NY
Newark, NJ
Utica, NY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey

Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Noora Räty, Finland’s star goalie, announces national team retirement

Noora Räty, the fortress of Finland’s hockey team for more than a decade and arguably the world’s best goalie of her generation, announced her retirement from the national team at age 33. “When I played my first national match against Sweden in October 2004, I would never...
SPORTS
MassLive.com

Springfield Thunderbirds open 2022-23 season Saturday after most successful year in team history

The Springfield Thunderbirds kick off their 2022-23 campaign at home against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday. Last season was one to remember as the Thunderbirds reached the postseason for the first time in franchise history. But the memories didn’t stop there, as Springfield defeated Laval during a thrilling seven-game series, crowning themselves as Eastern Conference Champions. Springfield also earned the title AHL Team of the Year after making it to Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX Sports

New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Five Players to Watch for This Season

There are both some new faces, and familiar faces as the Ontario Reign start their season Friday, October 14th. Each year there are players to watch for heading into the season. With a new season upon us, let’s look at five players to keep your eye on for the Ontario Reign this year.
ONTARIO, CA
FOX Sports

Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
BUFFALO, NY
BUFFALO, NY

