Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
MLive.com
Filip Zadina to sit on opening night; Red Wings need to see more from him
DETROIT – Filip Zadina is hoping for a fresh start under a new coaching staff after struggling much of his first few seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. But new coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t seen enough yet from Zadina, so he will be scratched from the lineup for Friday’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde
What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
markerzone.com
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Scores First AHL Goal
Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finished it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness wit where the puck is and his straight-line speed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde outlines plans for goalie, alternate captain rotation
DETROIT – Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic will split time in goal early in the season until one establishes himself as the clear-cut starter for the Detroit Red Wings – if there is some separation. Husso will start tonight’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena...
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
MLive.com
Elmer Soderblom poised for NHL debut, eager to show Red Wings he’s a keeper
DETROIT – Hotel life is getting tedious for Elmer Soderblom, who would love to get his own apartment in the area. He just needs to play well enough to maintain a spot in the Detroit Red Wings lineup, giving the organization no reason to send him down to Grand Rapids.
NBC Sports
Noora Räty, Finland’s star goalie, announces national team retirement
Noora Räty, the fortress of Finland’s hockey team for more than a decade and arguably the world’s best goalie of her generation, announced her retirement from the national team at age 33. “When I played my first national match against Sweden in October 2004, I would never...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose Sharks hit the ice for home opener against Hurricanes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 […]
Springfield Thunderbirds open 2022-23 season Saturday after most successful year in team history
The Springfield Thunderbirds kick off their 2022-23 campaign at home against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday. Last season was one to remember as the Thunderbirds reached the postseason for the first time in franchise history. But the memories didn’t stop there, as Springfield defeated Laval during a thrilling seven-game series, crowning themselves as Eastern Conference Champions. Springfield also earned the title AHL Team of the Year after making it to Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.
MLive.com
Soderblom scores, Husso records shutout as Red Wings win season-opener
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings on Friday accomplished much of what they set out to do this season under first-year coach Derek Lalonde. They played fast, they were on top of their opponent, they played on the right side of the puck, they generated chances and limited mistakes.
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Wayne Simmonds Not on Toronto Marlies Opening Night Lineup, Skated with Maple Leafs Development Staff on Thursday
On Thursday morning, Simmonds was skating with Toronto Maple Leafs conditioning staff along with injured defensemen Jordie Benn (groin) and Timothy Liljegren (hernia) and forward Fraser Minten (wrist). The move was unusual as Simmonds is not on Toronto's roster in any capacity. On Thursday's edition of TSN's Insider Trading, Chris...
FOX Sports
New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
NHL
'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced
41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Five Players to Watch for This Season
There are both some new faces, and familiar faces as the Ontario Reign start their season Friday, October 14th. Each year there are players to watch for heading into the season. With a new season upon us, let’s look at five players to keep your eye on for the Ontario Reign this year.
FOX Sports
Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
Comments / 0