Nights at the local, charabanc days out and all the fun of the fete: Evocative photos capture idyllic life in a Somerset village 30 years ago
By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
3 days ago
A British photographer who spent an entire year immersed in the culture and traditions of a rural Somerset village is taking England back in time 30 years with his newest exhibition.
Martin Parr spent 1992 capturing the goings-on of Chew Stoke, a village on the outskirts of Bristol, amid a time of great change where newcomers brought 'slight tensions' across the village and the fall of housing prices left young people struggling to afford to stay in the community.
Parr, now 70, documented all aspects of life in Chew Stoke from celebrations and nights out at the local pub to colourful summer fetes, sport events and seemingly routine aspects of daily life.
Through the yearlong project, Parr was able to build meaningful connections within the 'quintessential English village' and bring a 'sense of human-ness' to those who lived there.
His time capsule of the village was published last month in a 104-page photobook titled A Year in the life of Chew Stoke Village. It features photos, including 40 that were previously unpublished, from Parr's time in Chew Stoke as well as text written by Robert Chesshyre from a piece originally commissioned for the Telegraph Magazine.
Parr's 1992 project will also gone on display at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol in January. It will be the second exhibition of his work since the foundation opened in 2017.
