ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Nights at the local, charabanc days out and all the fun of the fete: Evocative photos capture idyllic life in a Somerset village 30 years ago

By Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A British photographer who spent an entire year immersed in the culture and traditions of a rural Somerset village is taking England back in time 30 years with his newest exhibition.

Martin Parr spent 1992 capturing the goings-on of Chew Stoke, a village on the outskirts of Bristol, amid a time of great change where newcomers brought 'slight tensions' across the village and the fall of housing prices left young people struggling to afford to stay in the community.

Parr, now 70, documented all aspects of life in Chew Stoke from celebrations and nights out at the local pub to colourful summer fetes, sport events and seemingly routine aspects of daily life.

Through the yearlong project, Parr was able to build meaningful connections within the 'quintessential English village' and bring a 'sense of human-ness' to those who lived there.

His time capsule of the village was published last month in a 104-page photobook titled A Year in the life of Chew Stoke Village. It features photos, including 40 that were previously unpublished, from Parr's time in Chew Stoke as well as text written by Robert Chesshyre from a piece originally commissioned for the Telegraph Magazine.

Parr's 1992 project will also gone on display at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol in January. It will be the second exhibition of his work since the foundation opened in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dga7l_0iVxAzkq00
A bride, holding a glass of bubbly, greets a guest at her Chew Stoke, Somerset wedding in 1992. The guests appears to be leaning in to kiss the bride's cheek as she shakes her hand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7tgw_0iVxAzkq00
A Chew Stoke resident is seen picking up apples at a local orchard in 1992. He is hard at work as he pushes his wheelbarrow-like machine and collects the delicious fruit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgMht_0iVxAzkq00
In an image titled First Place, Parr shows off Mrs Rapps' award-winning lemon curd. The jar of homemade fruit preserves is dated July 1992, showing the viewer the competition took place in late summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdGlX_0iVxAzkq00
A blond-haired baby is being weighed by a healthcare professional at the Women's Institute in Chew Stoke. The gift wrapped in holiday paper and decor resembling that of a Christmas tree imply this photo was taken during the winter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tS1WK_0iVxAzkq00
A member of the Shew Stoke Cricket Club adjusts his batting tee as another player stands in the distance. Parr documented all aspects of life in Chew Stoke from celebrations and nights out at the local pub to colourful summer fetes, sport events and seemingly routine aspects of daily life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gObt_0iVxAzkq00
The women's rugby team, the Valley Cats are pictured eating oranges. Parr allegedly attended a 'boozy dinner' hosted by the team that was presided over with 'cheerful vulgarity' by team captain Alison Chubb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtxnP_0iVxAzkq00
A resident is pictured mowing his lawn. Dianne Smyth, in an excerpt included in Patt's photobook, said: 'Parr is renowned for capturing his unique view of society in a way that enables us to view things that seemed familiar in a completely new way'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJqnq_0iVxAzkq00
Two elderly women are pictured enjoying a charabanc ride in Chew Stoke. Through his project, Parr was able to build meaningful connections within the 'quintessential English village' and bring a 'sense of human-ness' to those who lived there
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CX4Xz_0iVxAzkq00
Parr's time capsule of the village was published last month in a 104-page photobook titled A Year in the life of Chew Stoke Village. In the image above, residents are pictured participating in an exercise class
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eshL_0iVxAzkq00
Parr photographed the village's annual review. During his visit, Crew Stoke saw great change where newcomers brought 'slight tensions' across the village and falling housing prices left young people struggling to afford to stay in the community

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Armless farmer who became YouTube star dies of aneurysm aged 52 while being treated for cancer: Ohio native learned how to drive a tractor, shoot a gun and feed animals - all without any upper limbs

An armless farmer from Ohio who became a YouTube star for driving machinery with his feet has passed away aged 52 from an aneurysm. Thomas Andrew 'Andy' Detwiler, of Urbana, near Columbus, died on September 21 after suffering an aneurysm after he contracted pneumonia. He was also being treated for esophageal cancer.
URBANA, OH
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
WORLD
Daily Mail

First man with Down Syndrome to tackle Ironman completes ANOTHER - crosses the finish line hand in hand with help of once-obese coach who began training for grueling race to lose excess weight

A man with Down Syndrome completed his second Ironman with the help of his once-obese coach. The heartwarming duo crossed the finish line at the Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Ironman contest hand in hand on October 6. The race is a 140-mile excursion, consisting of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking, and 26.2 miles of running.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Parr
Daily Mail

Neighbour is sent 'furious' letter from a stranger slamming him for using power tools on his lawn during the day in his ritzy new suburb

An Australian man has received a furious note from his neighbour blasting him for using power tools in his gated community of Sandhurst in Melbourne's south-east. Nick, who moved into the suburb three months ago, said he used his drop saw on the front lawn 'five times in the middle of the day' before an anonymous note was left at his door demanding 'respect for your neighbours'.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

'Utter shambles!': Fans blast Rugby League World Cup after 'embarrassing' opening ceremony falls flat - and organisers blame 'technical errors' for awkward atmosphere at St James' Park

Rugby League World Cup chiefs have apologised after a 'technical error' caused the opening ceremony to fall flat, with fans labelling the pre-tournament entertainment as 'embarrassing'. England's opening game against Samoa was delayed due to technical issues at St James' Park, with the PA system failing to work during the...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Premiership Rugby chief Simon Massie-Taylor warns more top-flight clubs could follow Wasps and Worcester into financial oblivion without a 'more sustainable future'

Premiership Rugby chief Simon Massie-Taylor said he cannot be certain that more clubs will not follow Wasps and Worcester into financial oblivion without greater scrutiny of accounts. While the PRL CEO is not anticipating any major short-term problems, he was unable to offer guarantees about the long-term stability of other...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Year In The Life#English Village#Charabanc#Nights Out#Pub#British#Chew Stoke Village#The Telegraph Magazine
Daily Mail

'Honestly, we are over the moon!' Ant and Dec thank fans for voting them Best Presenters at the NTAs 'yet again' - after fans bemoaned the pair's 21st consecutive win

They faced backlash from viewers after bagging the National Television Award for Best Presenter for the 21st year in a row. But amid the furore, Ant and Dec took to Instagram on Friday to say a heartfelt thank you for fans voting for them 'yet again', remarking they were 'over the moon' at the win.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'Something thrilling is about to happen!' The Larkins series 2 trailer teases romance between newcomers 'dumb blonde' Reverend Ian Candy and 'really clever' Primrose Larkin

It's soon to make its highly anticipated return to screens. And, The Larkins series 2 trailer has teased a romance between newcomers 'dumb blonde' Reverend Ian Candy and 'really clever' Primrose Larkin, with the moment they meet for the first time briefly included. In the teaser clip, both the vicar,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Daily Mail

Roman Kemp and his father Martin's chat show run comes to an end as ITV's Weekend Best is cancelled... after radio host was named as possible presenter for Big Brother revival

Roman and Martin Kemp's brief careers as TV chat show hosts is at an end - there will be no more episodes of ITV's Weekend Best. 'We were asked to do more but couldn't make the dates work,' explained Roman to the Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff. Presenter Roman, 29, co-hosted...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star

Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A horse so good it's like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France! Unbeaten Baaeed is worthy heir to all-time great Frankel... and he can go out in a blaze of glory at Ascot

Baaeed, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in Saturday’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Has 90-year mystery of 'the submarine under the park' finally been solved? Royal Navy officer believes he's identified First World War wreck that residents believe is buried next to river in Dartmouth

A Royal Navy officer believes he could have uncovered startling new evidence about an urban legend which has fascinated locals in a Devon seaside town for almost a century. Since the 1930s, residents of Dartmouth - home to naval officer training for more than 150 years - have been convinced that the wreck of a submarine is buried under Coronation Park.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The Crown unveils first official snap of William and Harry: Netflix shares promotional shot of brothers sitting side-by-side with Charles and Diana on the couple's 'second honeymoon' to Italy in 1991

Netflix has shared its first official glimpse at Charles, Diana, William and Harry together as a family in season five of The Crown. The pictures, which were posted on the show's official social media pages, showed the now King, played by Dominic West in the series, alongside his late wife, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and their children Prince William (Timothee Samborand) and Harry (Teddy Hawley.)
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

653K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy