ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Sick Sinus Syndrome in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSGu2_0iVxAuLD00
(Learn more about sick sinus syndrome in dogs. Picture credit: RyanKing999 / Getty Images)

Sick sinus syndrome in dogs happens when the sinus node affects the heart rate. The condition can causes a dog’s heart rate to increase or decrease.

Unfortunately, the condition can cause organ disfunction. This is because the heart cannot supply the organs with the necessary amount of blood they need.

Technically, the condition is often shortened to SSS. The condition is also known as bradycardia-tachycardia syndrome or sinus node dysfunction.

If you see the signs of sick sinus syndrome in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Sick Sinus Syndrome in Dogs

The condition produces a range of symptoms. For example, some of the most common symptoms include:

  • Fainting
  • Collapsing
  • Fatigue
  • Very fast or very slow heart rate
  • Seizure
  • Acting weaker than usual

Causes of Sick Sinus Syndrome in Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnIMO_0iVxAuLD00
(Picture credit: Mark Nicol / Getty Images)

The cause of the condition can involve a few factors. For instance, the following breeds are most likely to develop the condition due to genetic issues:

  • Cocker Spaniel
  • Boxer
  • West Highland White Terrier

Additionally, dogs who are over the age of six-years-old are more likely to suffer from the condition than younger pups. Also, female dogs seem more at risk of the condition than male dogs.

Treatments for Sick Sinus Syndrome in Dogs

Firstly, your vet will ask about your dog’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about your dog’s full medical history. This will include a focus on any breed-specific problems.

Thirdly, a full physical examination will be carried out. Blood and urine tests will be taken.

Additionally, your dog’s sinus node function will be assessed. Also, an electrocardiogram (ECK) can be used to closely monitor your dog’s heart performance.

Generally, fitting your dog with a pacemaker is the main treatment for the condition. This device will help to normalize your dog’s heart rate.

While recovering at home it is important to provide your dog with a quiet and calm environment. Also, limit your dog’s exercise. Your vet can help formulate an exercise plan that’s safe for your dog.

Have you ever cared for a dog who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your dog recover? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
CatTime

Nasal Dermatoses in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Nasal dermatoses in cats is a condition that occurs on the skin of a cat’s nose. Various infections are often the cause of the condition. Generally, you might also hear the condition referred to as nose skin disease. Thankfully, in some cases, the condition clears up on its own.
ANIMALS
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?

Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
CANCER
topdogtips.com

Hemangiopericytoma In Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

We all want our dogs to be as healthy as possible, but sometimes diseases and illnesses appear without warning. One of the most common cancers affecting our furry friends is hemangiopericytoma, yet it is not discussed much. Are you ready to learn more about hemangiopericytoma in dogs and how to...
PETS
natureworldnews.com

What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Sick Sinus Syndrome#Sinus#Urine Tests#Heart Rate#Pet Owner
DogTime

Aortic Thromboembolism in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Aortic thromboembolism in dogs happens when a blood clot gets dislodged. The condition is very serious as the aorta distributes blood around the body. Technically, the condition is also referred to as saddle thrombus. Additionally, the condition can be shortened to ATE. The condition is a serious one, but thankfully...
PETS
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy