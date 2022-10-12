Read full article on original website
Related
Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
Washington Examiner
Religious people changing beliefs based on politics: Study
People in the United States are increasingly using their political views to inform their religious beliefs, with 25% of adults saying they’ve considered leaving their religion because of disagreements with their political affiliation. This notion of “church shopping” has become more common over the last several years as more...
The buzzword "woke" becomes political issue and spotlights America's divisions
The word "woke" has become a controversial buzzword, dividing the country on issues from critical race theory to gender-neutral bathrooms. "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil sits down with politicians on both sides of the "woke" debate to understand what they are fighting for and why it's so important to them.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0