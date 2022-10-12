ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil

The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
U.S. POLITICS
Food Network

The FDA Issues a Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil

TikTok videos tagged #sleepychicken have been circulating for a while, but they’ve recently gained more traction with a challenge to cook your chicken in NyQuil. This challenge has especially become viral among young people. Most of the recipes use at least half a bottle of the cold and flu medicine when cooking chicken. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a safety warning about cooking your chicken in Nyquil. Here’s what you need to know and how to make sure you and your kids steer clear of this challenge.
RECIPES
CBS News

Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says

Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
HEALTH
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

FDA confirms Adderall shortage as largest manufacturer warns of delays through end of the year

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
INDUSTRY
KARE

Yes, there is a cheese recall due to the risk of listeria

In late September, more than 60 meat products were recalled for listeria concerns, federal food safety and health officials announced. Now, some people are wondering if they should also throw out their favorite brand of cheese for the same reason. Google search data over the last week show people are searching for information about a cheese recall due to a listeria outbreak.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
INDUSTRY
CBS Detroit

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines as booster dose for kids ages 5-11

(CBS DETROIT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccines to authorize their use as a single booster dose in younger age groups. The FDA states that the Moderna vaccine has been authorized for administration at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to six years of age. The Pfizer vaccine is also authorized for administration at least 2 months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to 5 years old.A mRNA component of the original...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
WSPA 7News

FDA warns of Adderall shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted news of an Adderall shortage this week, warning that manufacturers will not be able to meet the U.S. market demand at the current rate of production.
INDUSTRY
medtechdive.com

Jiangsu Well Biotech distributed unapproved COVID-19 tests, FDA says

Jiangsu Well Biotech recalled its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that were distributed in the U.S. without regulatory authorization, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. The tests posed a risk to users because they had not received emergency use authorization, clearance or approval, according to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HuffPost

FDA Declares Adderall Shortage Following Supply Delays

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared a nationwide shortage of a medication commonly known by its brand name, Adderall, which is prescribed to tens of millions of people to manage attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy and other conditions. Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the primary manufacturers of the drug, “is...
HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

FDA, CDC greenlight updated COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — The federal government on Wednesday recommended an updated COVID-19 booster for kids between 5 and 11, expanding use of the new bivalent shots beyond people 12 and older.  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first authorized the updated vaccines use in the morning before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them […] The post FDA, CDC greenlight updated COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIDS

