Profitable Custom AI User-Friendly Website Development Services Plus Other Digital Media Technologies Now Being Made Available for a Wide Range of Client Applications: CEN Biotech, Inc. :CENBF

Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
AEye Named “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the prestigious “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” award by AutoTech Breakthrough. The 2022 award program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries. AEye was evaluated and recognized for its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, which began shipping from the company’s contract manufacturer, Sanmina, in September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005386/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
The Future of Software Engineering: Is Low-Code / No-Code the Answer?
“Is There A Library For This Or Should I Code It Myself?” 🤔 — Every software engineer, daily. Replace “library” with “low-code tool” in the question above, and it’s easy to grasp what low-code / no-code tools are. They offer higher levels of abstraction to achieve more functionality faster. And without having to write raw code for everything.
Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
TRUMPF multi-junction VCSEL technology drives system efficiency and miniaturization
Multi-junction option supports miniaturization trends in consumer electronics and automotive // Up to triple-junction high-performance VCSEL arrays available // Increase in output power and higher efficiency // Up to 3 times more output power at same current level. Ulm, October 11, 2022 – TRUMPF Photonic Components, a global leader in...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Microamp Selects Keysight to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G
Keysight Technologies announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in...
Sage Group announces product integrations with Microsoft
Sage announced that it now provides customers with enhanced capabilities integrated into Microsoft Teams to help simplify and automate workflows. Customers can now take friction out of day-to-day tasks by submitting and approving accounting and people processes directly through Teams, rather than in the Sage Intacct or Sage People application – reducing the need to toggle between solutions. This means customers can simply and securely approve expenses and review leave requests via a Teams notification. In addition, making Sage Intacct and Sage Active available on Microsoft Azure will give Microsoft customers access to Sage’s award-winning cloud financials solutions in an easy to use, secure environment. This gives SMBs the opportunity to benefit from the flexibility and scalability that Microsoft’s cloud provides when choosing Sage products.
Samsung Introduces Knox Matrix, a Blockchain Security System
South Korea-based technology company Samsung has launched a blockchain-based security system dubbed Samsung Knox Matrix. According to the tech giant, this is a ‘revolutionary security solution for Samsung cross-device experiences.’ Samsung Knox Matrix is a control room linking all users’ devices in a single blockchain. Announced at...
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
Kinetic Inductance Detectors (KIDs) Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2021 to 2028
The business intelligence specific technology overview 0f most agile notation of the Kinetic Inductance Detectors (KIDs) market sheds light on the leading growth drivers, restraints & shortcomings, and other expansion opportunities that are expected to define the growth trajectory of this business vertical in the ensuing years. The recent report...
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
How boards can raise their digital game
Increasingly, to make informed decisions, board members must be conversant with all things digital. When he talks to boards of directors, Mike Bechtel keeps hearing about what he calls the increasing centrality of digital technology. “A client told me, ‘Listen, people around this table will often joke about how I...
GNFEI Presents Latest DTG Printers Crafted With Advanced Technology to Work Flawlessly on all Operating Systems
GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd announces advanced inkjet printer models designed to an individual’s comfort level and usage. GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd is among the renowned Inkjet Printer manufacturer and exporters, engaged in offering a wide range of printer models that are crafted to meet clients’ needs. Known for their leading technology, excellent quality, easy operation, flawless performance, and reasonable prices, these inkjet printers can print faster than traditional printers due to their high-speed technology. Its team of skilled professionals always endeavors to manufacture and supply their client with a superior range of devices as per their specific requirements. This company’s inkjet printer design and manufacturing are under the strict supervision of its professional and expert quality controllers. They have been instrumental in earning them a trusted position among inkjet printer manufacturers, exporters and suppliers. Their inkjet printers are made with high-quality raw materials and the latest technology to work flawlessly on all supported operating systems. All these machines can print in full color for users’ business or marketing needs.
Samsung Touts a Better-Connected Smart Home With Blockchain Security
During the keynote presentation for the Samsung Developer Conference on Wednesday, the company showed off a bevy of software updates coming to phones, TVs, appliances and other devices that are designed to make them better connected and more protected. Samsung's big theme for the event is "Calm Technology," or smoothing...
Canon’s Precision Alignment Service Will Fix Focusing Issues in its Gear
Canon has launched the Canon Precision Alignment service which will fix focus misalignment issues on its lenses and camera bodies. Over the lifetime of a lens or camera, its focus accuracy can be downgraded, leaving the photographer frustrated. Especially if using a fast aperture such as f/2.8 and trying to focus on an eyeball.
Veriff Collaborates with Bolt to Speed Up Customer Onboarding and Prevent Identity Fraud
Veriff, an industry leader in online identity verification, announced an expanded partnership with Bolt, the European super-app seeking to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility. Through the partnership, Veriff will help Bolt identify fraudulent behavior. A mobility company in more than 45 countries, Bolt required a partner...
