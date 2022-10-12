Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden 'most dangerous nation' remark
Pakistan on Saturday summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. "And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan.
Only 4 countries side with Russia as U.N. rejects annexations in Ukraine
The U.N. General Assembly roundly rejected Russia's move to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine, with only four countries voting alongside President Vladimir Putin's regime. "The world had its say," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he expressed his gratitude — a message he issued in seven languages. He called...
After the Crimean bridge attack, there are plenty of theories but few real answers
KYIV, Ukraine — Nearly a week after an explosion damaged a vital bridge in Crimea, Russian and Ukrainian authorities are still trading accusations and offering competing theories as to what and who caused the blast. But definitive answers remain elusive. On Wednesday, Russia's Federal Security Service arrested eight men...
Putin says 'no need' for more massive strikes; Elon Musk wants to send US the bill for critical internet access in Ukraine: Updates
Elon Musk has asked the Defense Department to take over funding for his satellite network that has kept Ukraine online during the war, officials said.
These families were adopting Ukrainian orphans. Now they have to wait out Russia's war
KYIV, Ukraine — When Katie-Jo and Christian Page decided last winter to host a Ukrainian orphan in their home through the nonprofit Host Orphans Worldwide, adoption wasn't actually on their minds. "We decided it wasn't something that we were going to be able to do just based on the...
Russia arrests 8 people for the blast on a Crimea bridge as Ukraine denies involvement
Russia says it has detained eight people it suspects in carrying out last Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia. According to Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB, its agents arrested five Russian citizens as well as two Ukrainians and an Armenian national suspected in the bridge blast.
For Israel and Lebanon, a U.S.-mediated deal settles a long-running maritime dispute
TEL AVIV, Israel — For the first time, bitter enemies Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement on where to draw the maritime border between their countries. The crux of the conflict was who gets to drill for natural gas in disputed waters off the Mediterranean coast. More than a decade of U.S. mediation — with some recent saber-rattling by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah — led to a compromise on the drilling rights, announced by the U.S., Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings - Day 9
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. The hearing is scheduled to begin...
China's major party congress is set to grant Xi Jinping a 3rd term. And that's not all
BEIJING — China's ruling Communist Party kicks off a national congress on Sunday, the 20th in its 101-year history. Xi Jinping, China's top leader, is widely expected to secure another five-year term as party boss and commander-in-chief of the military. How the rest of the chips fall remains to...
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker clash in U.S. Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker faced off in a contentious debate in Savannah Friday, the first and likely the only televised debate between the two in this pivotal race. In the hourlong meeting, Warnock largely touted bipartisan accomplishments and accused his opponent of speaking falsehoods...
In a sign she may change course on taxes, the U.K.'s Truss fires her finance minister
LONDON — Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been forced from office just hours after arriving back to London from meetings in Washington, D.C. Downing Street says Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss will make a public statement Friday afternoon, designed to calm financial markets and members of her own Conservative Party over her new government's commitment to fiscal responsibility.
A rare protest in Beijing calls for change ahead of a key Communist Party meeting
Photos and videos online showed protest banners on a busy overpass in Beijing on Thursday calling for elections and the ouster of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, just days before the ruling Communist Party is expected to cement Xi's power by handing him a norm-breaking third term as party chief. It...
Jan. 6 panel shows new footage of congressional leaders scrambling for security help
In new video footage shown by the committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown talking on the phone to then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam about whether he could send help to the Capitol. Pelosi can be seen insisting that the government must continue to function and elect a president. "Do you...
The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others
When a dramatic development punctuates a long-running narrative, people ask: Is this it?. Is it the turning point or the tipping point, the moment we will remember?. This week, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol took a shot at providing such a moment in the saga of former President Donald Trump.
'Where is humanity?' ask the helpless doctors of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region
One of the greatest casualties of the brutal civil war in Ethiopia has been its health care. With the country's northern Tigray region under blockade and cut off from most communications, a disastrous humanitarian crisis has been unfolding in a war that has become the world's unseen war. Dr. Fasika...
Trump news – live: Trump derided over ‘nonsensical’ letter to panel, as shocking Jan 6 videos of Pelosi emerge
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to Thursday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud
A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
This MacArthur 'genius' grantee says she isn't a drug price rebel but she kind of is
The day Priti Krishtel found out she won the MacArthur "genius grant" didn't start out as a particularly happy day. "I had a friend going through surgery that day. So I was standing at my kitchen counter just kind of nervously pacing," she said. But then Priti received a mysterious...
It's almost impossible to find a CEO who isn't bracing for a recession
Top business leaders are preparing for the worst. Federal Reserve officials maintain they'll be able to get surging inflation under control without triggering a recession, but almost every chief executive in the United States is getting ready to face an economic downturn in the next 12 to 18 months, according to a recent survey from The Conference Board.
