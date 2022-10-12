ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hypebae

SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive

Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
HollywoodLife

Rihanna's Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
sneakernews.com

Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Sketch With The Past"

With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
