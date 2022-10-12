Read full article on original website
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Ciara Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Metallic Blue Jumpsuit
Ciara gave us style goals earlier today when she rocked a metallic blue jumpsuit to perfection!
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Lori Harvey Steps Out In Style In A Casual Look We Love
Lori Harvey stepped out in Malibu earlier this week in a look we love!
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
Gwen Stefani Pink Stuns In A Pink Corset Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover
Gwen Stefani is continuing to make bold fashion statements ahead of her highly-anticipated return to The Voice – and the seductive outfit she wore when she graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s October 2022 issue is one of the raciest and most daring ensembles of them all!. For...
