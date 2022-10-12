ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Impeachment vote gives Dems chance at Washington House seat

By RACHEL LA CORTE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbAvs_0iVx8JaH00

VANCOUVER, Wash. — (AP) — A vote to impeach former President Donald Trump led to an outcome Washington Democrats had unsuccessfully sought for years: the ousting of long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state.

Now an open seat heading into November, the 3rd Congressional District is a key race for both parties as the House is up for grabs amid an environment of increasing polarization.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state's crowded top two August primary that left the moderate Republican incumbent in third place. Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has not endorsed a candidate in the race, and has not said how she plans to vote.

Where the 22% of voters who voted for Herrera Beutler in the primary fall in the general will be key for who ultimately prevails, said Mark Stephan, an associate professor of political science at Washington State University-Vancouver.

“Even though Republicans continue to dominate the 3rd District, they are split in their perspectives,” he said. “This is a Republican district and it will be for a while. But there’s this small sliver of chance for the Democrats now.”

The former president garnered just 38% of the statewide vote in 2020 but narrowly won southwest Washinton's 3rd District with 50.6% of the vote. In comparison, Herrera Beutler captured more than 56% in her race that year.

With an “America First” Republican candidate and a rural Democrat now the choice before voters, Stephan said “the polarization of the rest of the country can be visualized in the 3rd District."

A recent debate in Vancouver, the largest city in the district, showed the vast difference between the two candidates, with Gluesenkamp Perez saying Kent is too extreme for the district and Kent countering that she would be a rubber stamp vote for Democrats .

Kent, a former Green Beret who is a regular on conservative cable and podcasts, has called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and an investigation into the 2020 election. He’s also called to defund the FBI after the search on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents.

He railed against COVID shutdowns and vaccine mandates at the debate, calling the vaccine “experimental gene therapy” and saying Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, “must be held accountable.”

“Does anyone else here feel like they just spent a month on YouTube?” Gluesenkamp Perez asked the crowd, saying that Kent's comments are "doing nothing to heal our country.”

Kent responded that the loss of his wife, a Navy cryptologist who was killed by a suicide bomber in Syria during a mission to fight the Islamic State in 2019, was "because our ruling class, Republicans and Democrats, consistently lied to the American people to keep us engaged in wars abroad.”

"That is why I have a skepticism of our federal government,” he said.

Gluesenkamp Perez — who co-owns an auto shop with her husband just across the border in Portland, Oregon — said that as a small business owner who lives in a rural part of the district, she is more in line with voters. She supports abortion access and policies to counter climate change, but also is a gun owner who said she opposes an assault rifle ban, though she does support raising the age of purchase for such guns to 21.

“I am not your typical Democrat,” she told the crowd. “We have got to get people in Congress who fix things again, not people that are out starting flame wars.”

Kent said Gluesenkamp Perez “will vote in lock step” with Democrats.

“How’s your 401k doing right now, how’s your future look for your kids? Very bleak,” he said. “We cannot have two more years of the Democrats at the helm. I’m going there to be a check and a balance on Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.”

Kent has had to address connections to right-wing extremists throughout his campaign, something Gluesenkamp Perez pointed to during the debate, saying that he wanted to ban immigration "to ensure a white majority."

“This nonsense about me being a white nationalist is absolutely despicable,” Kent countered. “I fought for this country for over 20 years, I placed my life in the hands of minorities and people of every single race and creed and sexuality, and they’ve placed their lives in my hands.”

Ron Moon, 79, attended the debate wearing a red “Fire Pelosi” hat with a Joe Kent button attached. Moon said he had voted for Herrera Beutler in previous elections, calling her the “lesser of two evils.”

Her impeachment vote following the attack on the U.S. Capitol was the last straw: “That was the end,” he said. “I never again thought about supporting her.”

Nearby, 70-year-old Nancy Everly was wearing a shirt supporting Gluesenkamp Perez and a necklace of Scrabble tiles that spelled out “Vote.”

“I have to support a candidate who is pro-choice,” she said. “We can’t go backwards.”

Ballots will be mailed by Oct. 21 to the state’s nearly 4.8 million registered voters, including the more than 499,000 in the 3rd Congressional District. Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots just need to be in by Election Day, it often takes days to learn final results in close races as ballots arrive at county election offices throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a "broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Calls on Election Deniers to Defend Him in Ethics Case

Rudy Giuliani and his legal team have submitted a witness list full of conservative figures who backed an attempt to change fair election outcomes during the “Stop the Steal” effort in order to defend himself from ethics prosecution in Washington, according to reporting by Bloomberg. The list includes Giuliani himself, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and 13 others who are expected to testify about alleged voting irregularities and allegations of fraud, according to Bloomberg. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel accused the former New York City Mayor, US attorney, and Trump devotee of “frivolous” claims in his legal challenge of election outcomes in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for the disciplinary counsel’s office only submitted three names as witnesses: Giuliani and two attorneys, according to Bloomberg. The hearing will take place in December.Read it at Bloomberg
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump derided over ‘nonsensical’ letter to panel, as shocking Jan 6 videos of Pelosi emerge

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to Thursday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
KIRO 7 Seattle

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, though he has insisted at various points throughout the campaign that it was a proposal he endorsed. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion: ‘I’m not backing down’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker doubled down on his denial of news reportsthat he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in his debate with Senator Raphael Warnock. Mr Walker made the remarks during his debate in Savannah on Friday, a week after The Daily Beast reported that he sent a $750 check to an ex-girlfriend. The New York Times later reported that he pressured his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion in 2011. But Mr Walker vehemently denied the allegations.“That was a lie and I’m not backing down,” he said during the debate, mentioning how he had difficulty with mental...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to shut down the work of an independent arbiter who was appointed last month to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The appeal is the latest...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Military is having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country, leaders are concerned

Military leaders told lawmakers they’re concerned because they’re having trouble recruiting Americans to serve the country. By the end of 2022, the active duty military will be at its smallest size since the creation of the all-volunteer force, according to Congressional testimony. Leaders said that’s partly because they’re in the most challenging recruiting environment they’ve faced in that time.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Dems#House Democrats#House Republicans#Washington House
AFP

Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden 'most dangerous nation' remark

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. "And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan.
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians

HRAKOVE, Ukraine — (AP) — Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian deminers...
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy