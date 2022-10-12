ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules.

Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said, in all, similar citizenship revocation proceedings have been set in motion for 60 investors and 159 of their dependents over the past year, with six individuals already having their travel documents annulled.

The Cypriot government is trying to rectify flaws, loopholes and oversights during the program’s 13-year run that came to a head in 2020 when an undercover TV report allegedly showed the parliamentary speaker and a powerful lawmaker claiming that they could skirt the rules to grant citizenship to a fictitious Chinese investor supposedly convicted of fraud in his country.

The TV report touched off widespread anger domestically and tarnished the country’s reputation among other European Union nations, prompting the government to scrap it.

The program had generated more than 9 billion euros ($8.7 billion) for the country that was reeling from a 2013 financial crisis that brought it to the verge of bankruptcy and led its second-largest bank to shut down.

The program proved particularly attractive to foreign investors because obtaining an EU passport allowed them access to the 27-member bloc. Hundreds of passports were issued to wealthy Russians.

But an independent commission charged with investigating the program found that it operated “with blanks and omissions, without a legal framework and almost without a regulatory framework.””

The four-member commission said over half of a total 6,779 passports may have been issued unlawfully to investors’ dependents or top company executives because there were no such laws governing that, while a third of the remainder were granted to investors who failed to meet all the criteria.

The commission recommended citizenship revocation in 85 cases in which the applicants may have committed criminal or other offenses to secure a passport.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

China expected to grant Xi 5 more years, no major changes

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to issue...
CHINA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As Putin's war rages on, a Russian woman finds new purpose: Teaching Ukrainian refugee children

Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year caused a massive flight from both countries. Russians fled to the West, not wanting to be associated with a war President Vladimir Putin seemed to launch for no credible reason. Ukrainians fled too, because bombs and rockets were falling on their towns and villages, killing the very people Russia was supposedly eager to "liberate."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cyprus#Passport#Nicosia#Cypriot#Chinese#Eu
KIRO 7 Seattle

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
KIRO 7 Seattle

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden 'most dangerous nation' remark

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. "And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan.
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

NECOCLI, Colombia — (AP) — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. “The news...
IMMIGRATION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion

AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 40 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise's (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground when the explosion occurred Friday evening.
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration will send Ukraine a new $725 million package of weapons and other military assistance, the White House said Friday, as the U.S. added to a flurry of aid announcements from European allies this week. The announcement comes on the heels of...
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

11 students drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia

KOH CHAMROEUN, Cambodia — (AP) — Eleven students in southern Cambodia who were crossing a river died after the boat they were on capsized, officials said. Four people — two students and two of the boat’s crew — were rescued following the accident Thursday night on the Mekong River southeast of Phnom Penh, police said.
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coal mine explosion in northern Turkey kills 40

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed 40 people, officials said Saturday. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening in the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, according to The Associated Press. The explosion was...
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians

HRAKOVE, Ukraine — (AP) — Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian deminers...
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy