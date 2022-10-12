Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Grizzly Bear Falls Off Waterfall Trying To Catch Salmon At Katmai National Park
I bet the ol’ grizz was mad after that one. It would hurt the ego a little bit. Grizzly bears are one of the most impressive killers on the planet. They will go after anything that they can sink their teeth into and come away with a meal. They...
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage
Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised
There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
activenorcal.com
71-Year-Old Man Completes the 2,650-Mile Pacific Crest Trail
Finishing the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada is a difficult feat for even the most in-shape young person. That’s what makes this man’s accomplishment so unbelievable. A 71-year-old man recently passed through the northern terminus of the PCT, finishing the world-renown trail at a remarkable...
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Incredible Hiking Trail From Glacier National Park to Olympic National Park Could Be on the Way
The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is considering a proposal that would create a comprehensive, motorless hiking trail that spans 1,200-mile from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The plan would build on the existing Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which begins in Montana’s Glacier National Park, crosses through northern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
ABC's 'Alaska Daily' Wasn't Primarily Filmed in Alaska
ABC’s newest star-studded crime drama is here. Starring Hilary Swank and Scandal’s Jeff Perry, Alaska Daily follows disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who’s looking for a fresh start after her career takes a turn for the worse. It's not until she’s approached by her former boss that she...
activenorcal.com
Nature Notes: A Fascinating Look at the Snow Plant of Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park is full of nature’s marvels. From world-famous rock formations to scary wildlife standoffs, the park is one of the premier destinations in the United States for people to see the wilderness up close and personal. Even the plants are fascinating and beautiful and there’s one that’s a favorite among the park’s rangers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 Things to Know About Badlands National Park: PHOTOS
South Dakota’s Badlands National Park has one of the most complicated and fascinating legacies of any American landmark. In this 244,000 acre stretch of geological insanity, humans and wildlife alike have struggled to etch out an existence for eons. The rich fossil record is not only a strong indicator of this, but a big draw for visitors, too.
Buy Property in These 6 Up-and-Coming Ski Towns Before Prices Rise
At its best, there's something magical about snow. It covers over the grime of dirty streets, and offers fun opportunities for play and sport, to adults and children alike. If you've always wanted to...
Biden, visiting U.S. West, designates national monument in Colorado
LEADVILLE, Colo., Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared a rugged, mountainous section of Colorado that American soldiers used to train for combat in World War Two a national monument during his first stop on a tour of the U.S. West.
advnture.com
Two Canadian women mauled by bear during fall nature hike
Four hikers were returning from a trip to photograph the changing leaves in British Columbia when they were attacked. Two Canadian women are recovering after being attacked by a black bear on their way home from a hike to take in the fall colors in British Columbia this week. Leosette...
thetrek.co
50 Awesome Things on the Appalachian Trail: SOBO Days 88 – 95
In celebration of reaching the halfway point of this journey, I’d like to throw some optimistic vibes into the universe. I’ve been saying “happy trails” to everyone I’ve passed for over 1100 miles now, with no intention of stopping. I don’t consider myself an extreme optimist, but how could I not still be smiling when there are so many great things to appreciate on trail?
thetrek.co
Stanimals Part 2
Last night was surprisingly warm as compared to our previous week. Woke up at sunrise and knew we had an incredibly short day today. We are liking our nero strategy to maximize our time in town and experience some of these hostels we have been hearing about from NOBOs since Maine.
cohaitungchi.com
6 Day Hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Smokies look gorgeous from the road—but you can only experience a small fraction of the park from the pavement. Hit the trails to taste the park’s true wilderness magic, from its lofty ridgelines to its quiet valleys. You are reading: Day hikes in smoky mountain national park...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford couple complete length of Appalachian Trail
After three years of working straight out of college and navigating the worst of a pandemic, Alex McCafferty felt it was time to walk away. Well, to hike away, at least, and pursue a dream in the process. He took a break from work and after his girlfriend, Amy Bowser,...
Comments / 0