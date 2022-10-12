ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage

Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised

There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
71-Year-Old Man Completes the 2,650-Mile Pacific Crest Trail

Finishing the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada is a difficult feat for even the most in-shape young person. That’s what makes this man’s accomplishment so unbelievable. A 71-year-old man recently passed through the northern terminus of the PCT, finishing the world-renown trail at a remarkable...
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
ABC's 'Alaska Daily' Wasn't Primarily Filmed in Alaska

ABC’s newest star-studded crime drama is here. Starring Hilary Swank and Scandal’s Jeff Perry, Alaska Daily follows disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who’s looking for a fresh start after her career takes a turn for the worse. It's not until she’s approached by her former boss that she...
Top 10 Things to Know About Badlands National Park: PHOTOS

South Dakota’s Badlands National Park has one of the most complicated and fascinating legacies of any American landmark. In this 244,000 acre stretch of geological insanity, humans and wildlife alike have struggled to etch out an existence for eons. The rich fossil record is not only a strong indicator of this, but a big draw for visitors, too.
Two Canadian women mauled by bear during fall nature hike

Four hikers were returning from a trip to photograph the changing leaves in British Columbia when they were attacked. Two Canadian women are recovering after being attacked by a black bear on their way home from a hike to take in the fall colors in British Columbia this week. Leosette...
50 Awesome Things on the Appalachian Trail: SOBO Days 88 – 95

In celebration of reaching the halfway point of this journey, I’d like to throw some optimistic vibes into the universe. I’ve been saying “happy trails” to everyone I’ve passed for over 1100 miles now, with no intention of stopping. I don’t consider myself an extreme optimist, but how could I not still be smiling when there are so many great things to appreciate on trail?
Stanimals Part 2

Last night was surprisingly warm as compared to our previous week. Woke up at sunrise and knew we had an incredibly short day today. We are liking our nero strategy to maximize our time in town and experience some of these hostels we have been hearing about from NOBOs since Maine.
6 Day Hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Smokies look gorgeous from the road—but you can only experience a small fraction of the park from the pavement. Hit the trails to taste the park’s true wilderness magic, from its lofty ridgelines to its quiet valleys. You are reading: Day hikes in smoky mountain national park...
Penn-Trafford couple complete length of Appalachian Trail

After three years of working straight out of college and navigating the worst of a pandemic, Alex McCafferty felt it was time to walk away. Well, to hike away, at least, and pursue a dream in the process. He took a break from work and after his girlfriend, Amy Bowser,...
