cougcenter.com
Ore 1, WSU 1: Cougs draw to end losing streak
In a late night match at Lower Soccer Field in Pullman, the Cougs and the Ducks ended in a 1-1 draw. After giving up the first goal early in the match, the Cougs fought back and tied it up just after half but could not get the game winner despite the amount of shots they put up.
cougcenter.com
WSU women’s basketball to have 19 televised games this season
After another run to the NCAA Tournament last season, Washington State women’s basketball is nearly ready to run it back for the 2022-23 season. The bad news is that you have to wait almost three weeks to see the team hit the court for the first time. The good news is that you will have plenty of opportunity to see the Cougs in action on the Pac-12 Network.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
theeasterner.org
Policy Changes are made at EWU
Eastern Washington University conducted a public hearing for policy changes on October 4th which consisted of talking points such as changes to the lost and found policies, employment paperwork at the university, and changes to the investment policy. This article will cover the basics under a list of bullet points to summarize some of these changes.
Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai
LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
City of Lewiston Retains Company to Manage Bryden Canyon Golf Course
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has announced a partnership with CourseCo, a golf management company that oversees the operations of 43 different golf courses across the United States (34 of which are municipal courses), to manage the day-to-day operations of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course over the next six months. The city recently decided the company would best understand the needs of the community course.
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD seeks information about bicycle theft
The WSU Police Department is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred on 10-12-2022 from the West side of the Spark Building. A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for any information that leads to the bicycle being recovered. The bicycle is described as a baby blue...
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
