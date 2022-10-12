Read full article on original website
Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A
PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
So close: Late comeback by The Colony falls short
JUSTIN – All The Colony wanted was one more chance to possess the ball. Having already cut what was a 20-point lead to six with 4:24 remaining in Friday’s ballgame, the Cougars came close to making another crucial defensive stop. The Colony had tackled Northwest senior tailback Kyle Cummings 2 yards short of the first-down marker on a third-down run.
Denton County Football Roundup: Hebron pulls away from Flower Mound in fourth quarter
Holding onto a slim three-point lead, Hebron’s offense kicked it into another gear in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game against Flower Mound. Bryson Spriggs had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 29 yards, and Isaac Cuchens returned a Jaguar fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, as the Hawks pulled away late to earn a 38-14 victory at Hawk Stadium.
Fireworks ensue as Frisco Original holds on to 20-17 win over rival Heritage
There were fireworks both on the field during play, and on the sidelines between the two teams, as the Frisco High School football Raccoons remained undefeated in District 6-5A play by holding on to a 20-17 win over Frisco Heritage Thursday night at the Ford Center at The Star. Late...
Volleyball Roundup: Despite key injury, Flower Mound sweeps Plano East
FLOWER MOUND — The preseason brought upon its share of ups and downs for the perennial powerhouse Flower Mound volleyball team, partly due to injuries. The Lady Jaguars seldom had a full deck throughout their non-district schedule, mixing and matching upstart personnel and thrusting plenty of varsity newcomers into prominent roles early in the season.
United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honor three North Texas area teachers as Teachers on the Rise for September
The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick-off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.
Allen holds off McKinney on late score, defensive stand
ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday. It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring...
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
Horn High school to see expansion with added 9th grade facility
Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024. At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.
The women who make the Little Elm Senior Center a positive place to visit
There are four women who work at the Little Elm Senior Center who help to make sure everything runs smoothly. This includes the senior center supervisor and her three part-time staff who assist with day-to-day functions at the center. Meet the women who make the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center...
Coppell Cowboys' offense too much to handle for Plano East
The Coppell Cowboys jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and never looked back in a 49-14 win over Plano East Friday night at Kimbrough Stadium. The road win keeps the Cowboys in the hunt for tops in the 6-6A standings, improving their record to 3-1 in district play, 6-1 overall. The Panthers are still looking for their first district win, dropping to 0-4 in district play, 3-4 overall.
2022 Mayors’ Forum: Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch Mayors’ discuss challenges, growth and future of Metrocrest cities
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 Mayors’ Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the challenges, the growth, and the future of the Metrocrest region. The forum was moderated by Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Hayden Austin and featured Town of Addison Mayor Joe Chow, City of Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, and City of Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye.
Celina announces details for Beware! Of the Square
The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square. The City of Celina earned the designation of...
Radha Krishna Temple invites Allen community to Diwali
Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration. From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.
Coppell City Council approves deceleration lane, discusses re-allocation of ARPA funds
The City of Coppell held its bi-monthly city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 where the council discussed adding a deceleration lane in a construction zone, heard a funding update on the American Rescue Plan Act, and conducted several proclamations. During the council’s work session, Kent Collins, Coppell Director of...
Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission OKs special-use permit for planned hotels
The City of Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Session met on Thursday, October 6, holding several public hearings to address amending a zoning and establishing specific use permits. The first public hearing item was to hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance amending the zoning on a 3.8-acre...
McKinney police cite multiple motorists for traveling over 100 mph
The McKinney Police Department is urging drivers to use caution after citing multiple motorists for driving over 100 mph. The department recently began stepping up traffic enforcement on the stretch of SH 121 from US 75 to Custer Road. The move comes after the department received multiple complaints about cars speeding and racing over the past few months.
Lewisville Animal Services continues to waive fees, encourage adoptions
The staff at Lewisville Animal Services has been working hard to find homes for pets in its center, but apartment breed restrictions and rent increases have created barriers for individuals wishing to adopt. Since May, Lewisville Animal Services has waived adoption fees for its large dogs over 20 pounds because...
Dallas man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for supplying heroin in Plano overdose
A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug violations related to a 2019 overdose that took place in Plano. The sentencing took place in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1,...
