Allen, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A

PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

So close: Late comeback by The Colony falls short

JUSTIN – All The Colony wanted was one more chance to possess the ball. Having already cut what was a 20-point lead to six with 4:24 remaining in Friday’s ballgame, the Cougars came close to making another crucial defensive stop. The Colony had tackled Northwest senior tailback Kyle Cummings 2 yards short of the first-down marker on a third-down run.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County Football Roundup: Hebron pulls away from Flower Mound in fourth quarter

Holding onto a slim three-point lead, Hebron’s offense kicked it into another gear in the fourth quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game against Flower Mound. Bryson Spriggs had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 29 yards, and Isaac Cuchens returned a Jaguar fumble 17 yards for a touchdown, as the Hawks pulled away late to earn a 38-14 victory at Hawk Stadium.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Volleyball Roundup: Despite key injury, Flower Mound sweeps Plano East

FLOWER MOUND — The preseason brought upon its share of ups and downs for the perennial powerhouse Flower Mound volleyball team, partly due to injuries. The Lady Jaguars seldom had a full deck throughout their non-district schedule, mixing and matching upstart personnel and thrusting plenty of varsity newcomers into prominent roles early in the season.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honor three North Texas area teachers as Teachers on the Rise for September

The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick-off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen holds off McKinney on late score, defensive stand

ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday. It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Horn High school to see expansion with added 9th grade facility

Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024. At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell Cowboys' offense too much to handle for Plano East

The Coppell Cowboys jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and never looked back in a 49-14 win over Plano East Friday night at Kimbrough Stadium. The road win keeps the Cowboys in the hunt for tops in the 6-6A standings, improving their record to 3-1 in district play, 6-1 overall. The Panthers are still looking for their first district win, dropping to 0-4 in district play, 3-4 overall.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

2022 Mayors’ Forum: Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch Mayors’ discuss challenges, growth and future of Metrocrest cities

The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 Mayors’ Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the challenges, the growth, and the future of the Metrocrest region. The forum was moderated by Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Hayden Austin and featured Town of Addison Mayor Joe Chow, City of Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, and City of Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina announces details for Beware! Of the Square

The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square. The City of Celina earned the designation of...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Radha Krishna Temple invites Allen community to Diwali

Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration. From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney police cite multiple motorists for traveling over 100 mph

The McKinney Police Department is urging drivers to use caution after citing multiple motorists for driving over 100 mph. The department recently began stepping up traffic enforcement on the stretch of SH 121 from US 75 to Custer Road. The move comes after the department received multiple complaints about cars speeding and racing over the past few months.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Animal Services continues to waive fees, encourage adoptions

The staff at Lewisville Animal Services has been working hard to find homes for pets in its center, but apartment breed restrictions and rent increases have created barriers for individuals wishing to adopt. Since May, Lewisville Animal Services has waived adoption fees for its large dogs over 20 pounds because...
LEWISVILLE, TX

