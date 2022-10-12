ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

2022 Mayors’ Forum: Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch Mayors’ discuss challenges, growth and future of Metrocrest cities

The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 Mayors’ Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the challenges, the growth, and the future of the Metrocrest region. The forum was moderated by Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Hayden Austin and featured Town of Addison Mayor Joe Chow, City of Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, and City of Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Horn High school to see expansion with added 9th grade facility

Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024. At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Celina, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Celina, TX
Health
Celina, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina announces details for Beware! Of the Square

The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square. The City of Celina earned the designation of...
CELINA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Hospital#At The Beginning#Medical Services#General Health#Celina City Council#The Celina Record
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
luxury-houses.net

Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard

2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honor three North Texas area teachers as Teachers on the Rise for September

The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick-off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony Public Library launches ‘Neighborhood Bookshelf’ as newest literacy project

The Colony Public Library, with support from Friends of The Colony Public Library, launched its newest literacy outreach project in late September. The project is called “Neighborhood Bookshelf” and involves the library partnering with local businesses that have waiting rooms and providing 30 books at each location for people to read while they wait. The project is targeted toward readers from preschool through middle school.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite's Heritage Plaza now serves as an epicenter for community connectivity

Three Mesquite organizations have now joined under one roof to continue building a better Mesquite. After two years, the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Mesquite organizations have taken up operations in Heritage Plaza, located at 111 N Broad Street in downtown Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Radha Krishna Temple invites Allen community to Diwali

Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration. From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.
ALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy