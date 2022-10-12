Read full article on original website
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: Road update, Sunshine Room at The CORE, company opening
S. Belt Line Road is coming together with concrete pours that happened on Friday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. For more reconstruction updates, visit the City of Coppell’s website.
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
starlocalmedia.com
2022 Mayors’ Forum: Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch Mayors’ discuss challenges, growth and future of Metrocrest cities
The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 Mayors’ Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the challenges, the growth, and the future of the Metrocrest region. The forum was moderated by Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Hayden Austin and featured Town of Addison Mayor Joe Chow, City of Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, and City of Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye.
starlocalmedia.com
Horn High school to see expansion with added 9th grade facility
Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024. At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Business Briefs: ribbon cuttings and more
The Celina Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for Amazing Explorers Academy. The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1650 West Frontier Parkway in Prosper.
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina announces details for Beware! Of the Square
The City of Celina has announced details for its annual Beware! Of the Square presented by Sinacola event. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4- 9 p.m. on the historic Downtown Square. The City of Celina earned the designation of...
starlocalmedia.com
The women who make the Little Elm Senior Center a positive place to visit
There are four women who work at the Little Elm Senior Center who help to make sure everything runs smoothly. This includes the senior center supervisor and her three part-time staff who assist with day-to-day functions at the center. Meet the women who make the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
luxury-houses.net
Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard
2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
starlocalmedia.com
United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honor three North Texas area teachers as Teachers on the Rise for September
The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick-off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony Public Library launches ‘Neighborhood Bookshelf’ as newest literacy project
The Colony Public Library, with support from Friends of The Colony Public Library, launched its newest literacy outreach project in late September. The project is called “Neighborhood Bookshelf” and involves the library partnering with local businesses that have waiting rooms and providing 30 books at each location for people to read while they wait. The project is targeted toward readers from preschool through middle school.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite's Heritage Plaza now serves as an epicenter for community connectivity
Three Mesquite organizations have now joined under one roof to continue building a better Mesquite. After two years, the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Mesquite organizations have taken up operations in Heritage Plaza, located at 111 N Broad Street in downtown Mesquite.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UNT, Bell to Test First-Ever ‘Air Corridor' Tuesday, Part of Unmanned Air Taxi Project
On Tuesday afternoon, researchers with the University of North Texas will make the first public demonstration of a flight within a designated ‘air corridor,’ which is a crucial part of making its larger project possible – launching a fleet of unmanned flying vehicles in the region. “It...
starlocalmedia.com
Radha Krishna Temple invites Allen community to Diwali
Allen residents are invited to a festival of lights as the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosts a five-day Diwali celebration. From Oct. 21-25, the temple will be adorned with 11,111 lanterns of good will. Firework displays will light up the temple, and community members are invited to participate in the wide variety of activities available for all ages.
