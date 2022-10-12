ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
OK! Magazine

'Nothing To Lose': Disgraced 'Today' Star Matt Lauer Vows Revenge On Katie Couric, Hoda Kotb & More In His Explosive Tell-All Memoir

Matt Lauer is returning to the spotlight, as he is currently working on a tell-all book this year — and it sounds like no one is safe from what the disgraced Today show star will write. "For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider told Radar. "He's been plotting how he should do this book, and it will be balanced between trying to emphasize all of the good he's done while exacting revenge against others,"...
purewow.com

Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth Is Seriously High (Thanks to the ‘Today’ Show)

Nothing beats starting our morning with Hoda Kotb on NBC's Today show. The beloved co-anchor, TV personality and author has come a long way since her humble beginnings as a reporter, now boasting seven published books, a successful podcast and several TV appearances, from 30 Rock to Law & Order. Not to mention, she’s done many celebrity interviews and has received several accolades, including three for Outstanding Morning Program for Today. So, this leaves us with a very important question: What is Hoda Kotb’s net worth? Keep reading for details on how the triple threat made her fortune.
