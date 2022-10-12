Read full article on original website
Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her complicated relationship with her former morning show co-host, the late Regis Philbin.
In a recent interview, 'Live' co-host Kelly Ripa detailed the difficult moments she had with her former co-host, the late Regis Philbin.
Matt Lauer is returning to the spotlight, as he is currently working on a tell-all book this year — and it sounds like no one is safe from what the disgraced Today show star will write. "For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider told Radar. "He's been plotting how he should do this book, and it will be balanced between trying to emphasize all of the good he's done while exacting revenge against others,"...
Kelly Ripa ripped apart Ryan Seacrest live on-air this week, calling the TV personality’s English comprehension skills into question while urging him to check out the HBO financial drama, Industry. “You should see Industry,” Ripa instructed her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host on Tuesday, September 13. “It’s so,...
Kelly Ripa was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Regis Philbin announced he was leaving Live back in 2011. The former talk show host, who died in 2020, had been hosting the show since the early 1980s, so when he told the world he was retiring on-air, Ripa remembered it as an “out-of-body experience.”
Kelly Ripa stopped by the Clubhouse to dish to Andy Cohen about her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. During Thursday night’s (Sept. 29) episode of Watch What Happens Live, Ripa opened up about who she would pick to co-host Live if Ryan Seacrest hadn’t gotten the job five years ago.
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Nothing beats starting our morning with Hoda Kotb on NBC's Today show. The beloved co-anchor, TV personality and author has come a long way since her humble beginnings as a reporter, now boasting seven published books, a successful podcast and several TV appearances, from 30 Rock to Law & Order. Not to mention, she’s done many celebrity interviews and has received several accolades, including three for Outstanding Morning Program for Today. So, this leaves us with a very important question: What is Hoda Kotb’s net worth? Keep reading for details on how the triple threat made her fortune.
The bad news for Ryan Seacrest? He's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing the "usual symptoms." The good news? Being sidelined means the TV host has time to catch up on his shows, especially those involving food. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Tuesday...
Talk about a dream team! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb bring their A-game for Today show viewers each morning — and they exclusively invited Us Weekly to tag along for a typical day in their busy lives. Guthrie, 50, got her start on the NBC morning show in 2011, replacing longtime coanchor Ann Curry one […]
