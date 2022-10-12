ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day: Get Ahead Of The Holidays With These Best-Selling Gifts For Fashion Lovers — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Unsplash

Amazon Prime Day is back and better than ever before !

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale ends today, Wednesday, October 12, so you will want to make sure you take advantage of the amazing deals before it's too late.

The spectacular savings event has kick-started the holiday season, allowing you to get ahead of the rush and get your shopping and gift-buying done early.

Whether you want to have your festive outfit picked out in advance, or have a special someone you know would love to unwrap a gift filled with style, the Prime Day Early Access event has all of the deal-worthy designs you need!

Want to make sure you have the perfect holiday gifts and outfits without splurging all of your savings? OK! helps Prime members shop the most fashionable styles on sale from Amazon directly through our site below!

Amazon
Dearfoams' Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slipper is on sale retailing for $28.35 ($75) at amazon.com .

Amazon
SHEIN's Elegant Cloak Sleeve Mini Dress is on sale retailing for $27.29 ($39.99) at amazon.com .

PRIME DAY: SAVE BIG ON THE SPOOKIEST & SWEETEST HALLOWEEN COSTUMES, CANDY & DECOR — SHOP NOW

Amazon
The Drop's Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch is on sale retailing for $31.92 ($39.90) at amazon.com .

Amazon
Yovela's High Waisted Baggy Sweatpants are on sale retailing for $22.32 ($39.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon
17 Mile's Gold Hoop Earrings Set is on sale retailing for $13.90 ($28.97) at amazon.com .

Amazon
SOJOS' Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $12.79 ($19.99) at amazon.com .

AMAZON PRIME EARLY ACCESS SALE: GIVE YOUR HOME A PRE-HOLIDAY MAKEOVER WITH THESE INCREDIBLE DEALS — SHOP NOW

Amazon
LILLUSORY's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater is on sale retailing for $28.69 ($54.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon
The Drop's Ibita High Heel Boot is on sale retailing for $56.49 ($69.90) at amazon.com .

Amazon
SweatyRocks' oft Knit cardigan Sweater is on sale retailing for $19.95 ($27.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon
Amazon Essentials' Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top is on sale retailing for $10.40 ($14.90) at amazon.com .

Amazon
The Drop's Avalon Small Bag is on sale retailing for $27.93 ($39.90) at amazon.com .

Amazon
SweatyRocks' Plaid Button Down Top is on sale retailing for $15.99 ($27.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon
Amazon Essentials' Long-Sleeve Plush Peacoat is on sale retailing for $41.90 ($59.90) at amazon.com .

Amazon
Goodthreads' Boucle Turtleneck Sweater is on sale retailing for $30.89 ($44.90) at amazon.com .

