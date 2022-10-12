ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin's Daughters 'Worked Together' To 'Mend' Parents' Fractured Relationship, Spills Source

 2 days ago
Source: @jenniferflavinstallone/instagram

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's reconciliation can be credited to their three daughters.

Despite Flavin, 54, filing for divorce from the Rocky actor, 76, in August, the estranged couple decided to work out their differences — and it seems their brood was responsible for reminding their parents how rare and true their love is.

Source: @jenniferflavinstallone/instagram

“Sly and Jennifer’s girls were heartbroken when their parents decided to end their marriage because they knew how much they still loved each other,” an insider spilled to a news publication of Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. "Being women, they understood their mom’s concerns, but they wanted to support both of their parents either way."

After the girls spoke with both their parents separately, they decided, "there was still a chance that they could get back together," the source continued.

Noting that, “Nobody knows Sly and Jennifer better than their girls," the insider explained their kiddos, "could see that the love was still there just by the way they talked about the divorce and about each other."

The conversations with their parents led Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet to make a perfectly executed plan that seemed to save the pair's union.

Source: mega

“In a way, they almost acted like messengers and worked together to help address, and eventually mend, the issues that were between Sly and Jennifer," said the source. “It reminded them of how much they do still love each other and how they really wanted them to work it out because true love is hard to find, and they felt what they had was worth fighting for."

Concluded the insider, "It seemingly worked because they have decided to reconcile and it’s so sweet because their girls feel like they played a small part in that."

Source: mega

The Hollywood star first sparked reconciliation rumors in mid-September when he posted a photo to Instagram of him and Jennifer holding hands, as well as one of the family-of-five, captioning the throwback: "Wonderful….."

It was reported days later that they were looking to mend their relationship and remain a united family, with a rep for Sylvester telling the outlet: “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

Source: OK!

In Jennifer's divorce paperwork, she accused her husband of moving martial funds without her knowledge. She also released a statement after news of their split made headlines, saying she is "sad" that their 25-year marriage was coming to an end and that they are "both committed to our beautiful daughters."

The source told Hollywood Life that the couple's daughters helped in their reconciliation.

#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Spills
