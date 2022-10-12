ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains mixed, Livestock higher

San Diego Union-Tribune
Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 15.75 cents at $8.8125 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.75 cents at $6.8825 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 11.50 cents at $4.0625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 3.75 cents at 13.8475 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.4635 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .12 cent at $1.7562 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .38 cent at $.9335 a pound.

