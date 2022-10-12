ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Lawsuit filed after sex assaults during hazing at local high school football camp

By Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKGkD_0iVx43yQ00

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a lawsuit filed against Berea City Schools over sex assaults that happened during hazing at a football camp.

The suit has been filed on behalf of one victim against the school district, administrators, football coaches and others.

The hazing happened during a summer football camp in 2019, but the legal action has just been taken.

Back in 2019, the I-Team revealed an investigation into violent hazing at a camp for the Berea-Midpark Football team.

What took so long to get Cleveland police to death investigation?

Investigators charged four players for sex assaults against 11 teammates.

Yet, the I-Team also revealed the district did not take any action against the coaches.

Now, the lawsuit filed by Attorney Timothy J. Weyls, Jr. argues the district should have done more to prevent what happened, and the district should have taken more action later.

The suit says, in part, “As a result of the negligent and reckless acts and omissions of all Defendants, Plaintiff was subjected to bullying, hazing, harassment and sexual assault.

During the Camp, Plaintiff was subjected to bullying, hazing, harassment and sexual assault as part of a culture of hazing and hazing rituals known by the Berea Defendants.”

It also goes on to say:

“The reported disturbances alone show that the Berea Defendants, including the Coaching Staff, were either not on site while the above described events transpired or that they were so negligent and/or reckless that they allowed these events to occur as part of the culture of hazing and abuse.”

And:

“The Board and the District failed to discipline a single member of the coaching staff for their obvious failures, all in furtherance of maintaining a football program that was at all times valued above the safety and security of the children it exploits.”

Boat, trailer seized from man accused of cheating in walleye tournament

We reached out to the district for comment. Superintendent Tracy Wheeler issued the following statement:

“Our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our children. In June 2019, the Berea City School District took the matter seriously when administration learned of allegations of misconduct involving students. The district fully cooperated with law enforcement in its investigation and conducted our own thorough internal investigation. We have a process in place to handle any potential personnel and student violations of District policies, which outline the appropriate actions based on the facts of each situation. Due to pending litigation, the District is unable to provide further details and will not be commenting publicly about this situation.”

The victim in the lawsuit is now an adult, but was a minor when the incident happened. And, we’ve learned, under those circumstances, the lawsuit can still move forward after all this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

WATCH: Ohio cop goes the extra mile for ‘hangry’ resident

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
WDTN

Missing Ohio woman identified in 1994 Indiana cold case

Investigators have determined that human remains found under a bridge in Hancock County, Indiana, nearly 30 years ago belonged to a 34-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing in 1996, authorities announced Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is now trying to learn more about Doreen M. Tiedman, the Cleveland woman whose remains were recently identified with help from genealogy DNA testing at an Indiana lab.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Berea, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berea, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#High School Football#A Camp#Sex#Bullying#Violent Crime#Berea City Schools#The Berea Defendants
WDTN

I-Team: How safe is your ballot if you vote by mail?

Voting by mail has just started, so the FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what’s being done to protect your vote in the November election if you send in a ballot by mail. We asked the question on the minds of so many people: If you vote by mail, what are the chances it’ll get delivered with no problem?
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy