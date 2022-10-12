ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

KTVU FOX 2

California State University Facing Decline in Student Enrollment

After years of turning away thousands of potential students, California State University is facing a decline in student enrollment and now has a surplus of open spots. KTVU's Alex Savidge spoke with CSU's Assistant Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management Services Dr. April Grommo about what's causing the change.
Lake County News

State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians

Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

California's Desert Dream is theme for upcoming fair

It's that time of year again when local folks can say goodbye to the hot summer days and hello to the cooler temperatures awaiting the annual Desert Empire Fair. This year's theme will be California's Desert Dream, and there will be plenty to look forward to this year. "You always...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

RRH to observe Great CA Shakeout

Golden State residents have been practicing earthquake preparedness for decades, but Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, along with other facilities impacted by massive earthquakes in 2019, have been on high alert in recent years. This year, the staff of RRH will join millions around the state in observing “The Great California Shakeout”...
CalMatters

Californians confront rising cost of living

If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are you getting student loan forgiveness? You might be on the hook for California taxes

Millions of people will soon benefit from President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, though it is unclear if Californians will be taxed on the relief funds. The one-time debt forgiveness of up to $20,000 will not be federally taxed, thanks to the 2021 American Rescue Plan. Previously, debt cancellation was considered taxable income, with some exceptions.
Real Estate Nate

7 things to know when moving to California

US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents

rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
tnso.news

California Flooding/Hurricane Kay

Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
oceanhomemag.com

Escape to Southern California’s Only All-Suite Oceanfront Resort

RLJ Lodging Trust has announced the debut of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, following a full-scale renovation and brand conversion. As Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort, Zachari Dunes’ multi-million-dollar transformation elevates the standout coastal 250-all-suite property to an upscale hideaway complete with an array of thoughtful amenities and unparalleled beach views.
OXNARD, CA

