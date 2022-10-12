Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California State University Facing Decline in Student Enrollment
After years of turning away thousands of potential students, California State University is facing a decline in student enrollment and now has a surplus of open spots. KTVU's Alex Savidge spoke with CSU's Assistant Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management Services Dr. April Grommo about what's causing the change.
Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years
Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
KTLA.com
3-year guaranteed income pilot program launches for 300 youth in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the...
Lake County News
State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
California's Desert Dream is theme for upcoming fair
It's that time of year again when local folks can say goodbye to the hot summer days and hello to the cooler temperatures awaiting the annual Desert Empire Fair. This year's theme will be California's Desert Dream, and there will be plenty to look forward to this year. "You always...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RRH to observe Great CA Shakeout
Golden State residents have been practicing earthquake preparedness for decades, but Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, along with other facilities impacted by massive earthquakes in 2019, have been on high alert in recent years. This year, the staff of RRH will join millions around the state in observing “The Great California Shakeout”...
California Residents Are Receiving Another Stimulus Check & Here’s How To Check On Yours
This month, the State of California is distributing a round of inflation relief stimulus checks to as many as 23 million residents. People living in the Golden State are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,050. According to the state of California's Franchise Tax Board, payments for the Middle-Class...
Californians confront rising cost of living
If you’ve got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, you aren’t alone. Driven largely by increases in the cost of food, housing and health care, inflation rose 8.2% in September compared to the same time last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday. And the core inflation rate […]
The best places to see fall colors in California
There are some patches of California were leaf-lovers can find forests filled with vibrant fall foliage.
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
These California cities still use the state’s original area codes
When telephone lines expanded across the United States, three area codes were established to cover the entire state of California. As the population grew, more area codes were introduced, but the first three are still in use.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are you getting student loan forgiveness? You might be on the hook for California taxes
Millions of people will soon benefit from President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, though it is unclear if Californians will be taxed on the relief funds. The one-time debt forgiveness of up to $20,000 will not be federally taxed, thanks to the 2021 American Rescue Plan. Previously, debt cancellation was considered taxable income, with some exceptions.
California puts an end to the "pink tax"
“The “Pink Tax” is a sexist penalty based purely on gender,” said Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan. “Paying a financial cost for being a woman is unjust and only adds to the gender wage and wealth gaps."
7 things to know when moving to California
US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing development
Sun Commons, located at 6329 N. Clybourn Avenue in the Los Angeles community of North Hollywood, is a newly constructed affordable housing development. Of its 103 units, 50 will be available for rent starting at $629 a month for families meeting income and household size requirements. Eligible applicants will be selected by a lottery.
Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents
rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
tnso.news
California Flooding/Hurricane Kay
Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
oceanhomemag.com
Escape to Southern California’s Only All-Suite Oceanfront Resort
RLJ Lodging Trust has announced the debut of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, following a full-scale renovation and brand conversion. As Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort, Zachari Dunes’ multi-million-dollar transformation elevates the standout coastal 250-all-suite property to an upscale hideaway complete with an array of thoughtful amenities and unparalleled beach views.
