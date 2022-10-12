ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs name 1B Matt Mervis, RHP Luis Devers their minor league players of the year

(670 The Score) The Cubs on Wednesday named Triple-A first baseman Matt Mervis their Buck O’Neil Minor League Player of the Year and high Class-A right-hander Luis Devers their Vedie Himsl Minor League Pitcher of the Year for 2022.

The lefty-swinging Mervis, 24, hit .309 with 36 homers, 119 RBIs and a .984 OPS in 137 games split between high Class-A South Bend, Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this past season. He led all of minor league baseball in RBIs. He signed with the Cubs as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Devers, 22, was 13-3 with a 1.91 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 26 games, including 22 starts, split between low Class-A Myrtle Beach and high Class-A South Bend. He signed with the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2017.

