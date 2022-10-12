The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears 12-7 Thursday to begin Week 6 in the National Football League. Here are Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Gerry Dulac’s predictions for the rest of the NFL’s Week 6 slate. SUNDAY New England Patriots (2-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-3), 1 p.m. (CBS) – Just when you thought Bill Belichick couldn’t outwit anyone anymore, the Patriots somehow shut out the league’s highest-scoring team last week. The Browns are at home for the fourth time in six games, but it hasn’t helped. They are 1-2 there already. ■ Prediction: Browns, 21-17

