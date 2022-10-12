ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

‘Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Ever

Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues its ratings spree. The Ryan Murphy series has become Netflix’s second most popular series of all time, behind the fourth season of Stranger Things, after another impressive week. In its third week, the series continued to top Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV List with another 205.33M hours viewed. This takes it to 701.37M hours viewed in its first three weeks after racking up 196.2M hours watched in its first week and 299.84M hours viewed during its second week. For context, Stranger Things 4 saw 1.35B hours viewed in its first month. It comes as Murphy’s feature...
You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu

Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Netflix’s Ad-Backed Tier Will Be Missing Some Series And Films At Launch, But COO Greg Peters Calls It “A Very Small Minority Of Viewing”

Netflix’s ad-supported tier will be missing certain series and movie titles at launch, the company conceded today in announcing details about the rollout. Greg Peters, the company’s product chief and chief operating officer, described the number of absent titles as “a very small minority of viewing,” estimating it at about 5% to 10% of the total available to ad-free subscribers. That content gap will shrink over time, Peters promised, as negotiations with producers and studios continue. Asked during a press call about whether missing titles come from any particular source, Peters said it doesn’t break down neatly that way. “It’s all...
How to watch Let the Right One In online: stream the Showtime TV adaptation

Blood is thicker than water (and tastier, too) in this reworking of Thomas Ajvide Lindquist’s bestselling novel, in which a desperate father does unspeakable things to protect his daughter. Inspired by the book and Thomas Alfredson’s multi award-winning film adaptation, we explain below how to watch Let the Right One In online and from anywhere in the world.
Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney

Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Be on Hulu? Where To Watch ‘Chainsaw Man’ Online

Get excited, anime fans! Chainsaw Man is about to premiere on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular “Chainsaw Man” magna, the series centers on Denji, a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to his deceased father’s debt, Denji has been living a rock-bottom life, repaying his dues by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. Per Crunchyroll, “one day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ — a man with a devil’s heart.”
Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)

The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
All Netflix plans, prices, and everything included

It’s weird to think about how far streaming has come, but it’s impossible to have that conversation without mentioning Netflix and how much it’s done for on-demand content. Before it was a streaming giant, the company was a mail-to-home DVD company (they still have that option). They...
Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Scarlett Johansson lookalike says she receives death threats for dressing like the Hollywood star

A woman who looks like actress Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the struggles of looking like someone famous.TikTok star Kate Shumskaya, who goes by the username @mimisskate, has over 10.2 million followers on the social media site.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn her videos, she sometimes dresses up as characters from films Johansson has been in, such as the character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow who she used to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. @mimisskate ...
