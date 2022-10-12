Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
33 Angsty TV Couple Moments That Are So Well-Acted, They May Be The Best Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
‘Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Second Biggest Series Ever
Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues its ratings spree. The Ryan Murphy series has become Netflix’s second most popular series of all time, behind the fourth season of Stranger Things, after another impressive week. In its third week, the series continued to top Netflix’s global Top 10 English TV List with another 205.33M hours viewed. This takes it to 701.37M hours viewed in its first three weeks after racking up 196.2M hours watched in its first week and 299.84M hours viewed during its second week. For context, Stranger Things 4 saw 1.35B hours viewed in its first month. It comes as Murphy’s feature...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It
If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
AdWeek
Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu
Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix’s Ad-Backed Tier Will Be Missing Some Series And Films At Launch, But COO Greg Peters Calls It “A Very Small Minority Of Viewing”
Netflix’s ad-supported tier will be missing certain series and movie titles at launch, the company conceded today in announcing details about the rollout. Greg Peters, the company’s product chief and chief operating officer, described the number of absent titles as “a very small minority of viewing,” estimating it at about 5% to 10% of the total available to ad-free subscribers. That content gap will shrink over time, Peters promised, as negotiations with producers and studios continue. Asked during a press call about whether missing titles come from any particular source, Peters said it doesn’t break down neatly that way. “It’s all...
NFL・
Best streaming deals in October 2022: savings on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
Save money with the best streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
TechRadar
How to watch Let the Right One In online: stream the Showtime TV adaptation
Blood is thicker than water (and tastier, too) in this reworking of Thomas Ajvide Lindquist’s bestselling novel, in which a desperate father does unspeakable things to protect his daughter. Inspired by the book and Thomas Alfredson’s multi award-winning film adaptation, we explain below how to watch Let the Right One In online and from anywhere in the world.
Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney
Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Be on Hulu? Where To Watch ‘Chainsaw Man’ Online
Get excited, anime fans! Chainsaw Man is about to premiere on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular “Chainsaw Man” magna, the series centers on Denji, a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to his deceased father’s debt, Denji has been living a rock-bottom life, repaying his dues by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. Per Crunchyroll, “one day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’ — a man with a devil’s heart.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix is officially launching an ad-supported plan with an enticing pricing tier to lure back fleeing subscribers
It’s finally happening! On Thursday, Netflix announced that it will be launching the company’s first-ever ad-supported plan starting in November, in an apparent effort to keep up with rival streaming services. The new plan, which is called Basic with Ads, will cost just $6.99 per month, which compares...
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)
The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
Netflix is adding ads: Here’s what we know about their new plan
Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported plan will launch soon, the company announced Thursday.
wegotthiscovered.com
All Netflix plans, prices, and everything included
It’s weird to think about how far streaming has come, but it’s impossible to have that conversation without mentioning Netflix and how much it’s done for on-demand content. Before it was a streaming giant, the company was a mail-to-home DVD company (they still have that option). They...
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Scarlett Johansson lookalike says she receives death threats for dressing like the Hollywood star
A woman who looks like actress Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the struggles of looking like someone famous.TikTok star Kate Shumskaya, who goes by the username @mimisskate, has over 10.2 million followers on the social media site.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn her videos, she sometimes dresses up as characters from films Johansson has been in, such as the character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow who she used to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. @mimisskate ...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0