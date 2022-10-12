Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
Run and brunch
Join the Edgartown Board of Trade and many local participants for the fourth annual Martha’s Vineyard Brunch Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 am. This friendly race starts at the Katama General Store, and allows folks to pick the distance they would like to run or walk — either a 5k or a 10k. Both courses are flat and fast. Following the race, enjoy a brunch party presented by race sponsors. Email hello@visitedgartown.org for more information, or visit runsignup.com/mvbrunchrun to register.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lady power
Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs was filled with an epic showing of music, food, and art on Oct. 8 for the 2022 celebration of Ladyfest — an all-out bash that recognizes the many amazing women who make up the Island community. The festival raises funds and awareness for Connect to End Violence, a program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and advocates for relationships free from domestic violence and abuse. The performance schedule was filled with artists including the Space Invaders, Casey Hayward, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Barbara Dacey, Rose Guerin (who co-founded the event with Kelly Feirtag), Delanie Pickering, Kate Taylor, and many more.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islanders gather to discuss Grange use
The second floor of Grange Hall in West Tisbury was nearly full, with roughly 60 people for the community listening forum hosted by the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Islanders, many from West Tisbury, came to discuss their desires for the present and future use of the Grange. The forum was moderated...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Book donations needed
The Friends of the West Tisbury Library seek donations of recently published, lightly used hardcover and paperback books for their December sale. They are looking for fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, gardening books, biography/autobiography, Vineyard-centric, and children’s books. If you wish to donate, email WestTisLibraryFriends@gmail.com and put “donation” in the subject line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Drop-in Knitting Group, and Community Church
Finally, after some wet gray days, a glorious weekend despite temps dropping to the low 60s. So many fall happenings it’s hard to keep everything straight. I put in a shift selling Cleaveland House Poets books at the Artisans Fair, and barely got to any of the wonderful offerings besides the last weekend open for many businesses. I happened into the Granary Gallery, and was surprised to see the work of John Philip Hagen of Vineyard Haven, who has been painting plein air in Menemsha for years. I met him a number of years ago. He’d drop his daughter off for her shift at the Galley and work on studies, which now everyone can enjoy. He really loves Menemsha, and that comes through in all the new works on two walls at the Granary Gallery.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Howes House focus groups, and Crop Walk
What a wild week of weather. Rainy, raw, windy days followed by days that felt like summer redux. All you can do is wear layers this time of year. It was a busy weekend of events. I was a member at one of the Howes House focus groups that met Saturday morning to discuss possibilities for the planned renovation, what programs we used, maybe new programs we envisioned. It was an interesting discussion, interesting to hear other points of view and priorities. The forums were held all last week, moderated by Cindy Trish, executive director of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, and assisted by members of the building committee. I have spoken with friends who attended on other days. Every group was different. I can’t wait to hear their report.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Milokan extends unique offerings into the off-season
The Milokan Cultural Center in Chilmark, next to Native Earth Teaching Farm, will be continuing its lineup of unique and enriching classes and programs into the months of October and November, according to a press release. This past summer, in conjunction with the Milokan Cultural Center in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Minutes offer insight into FD probe
Executive session minutes redrafted by the Oak Bluffs select board following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times show attorneys thought the U.S. Department of Justice would “walk away” from its pursuit of Medicare/Medicaid overbilling by the town’s fire and EMS department. The minutes, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. Five people managed 24 point hands and there were a total of 10 skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. If you would like to check us out, please come by...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC approves Red Arrow Road housing
On Thursday, following a brief deliberation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the proposed Red Arrow Community Housing, a project brought to the commission by South Mountain Company’s John Abrams. The project, submitted to the commission as a modification proposal, aims to construct six structures on a 3.17 acre...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Harvesting our thoughts
It’s autumn, and while we’re enjoying the cooler, drier air, we’re also ready to harvest a few thoughts on things in the news. First, the Steamship Authority budget for 2023 and the coinciding rate hikes that have been proposed. We respectfully ask the SSA to go back and sharpen their pencils. This is not the time to be raising rates. Not at a time when every household, particularly on the Island, is being affected by inflation. Yes, inflation also affects the SSA, but if money is that tight in the ferry service budget, how did the board justify giving the general manager an 11 percent raise?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Building committee makeup discussed
The Edgartown select board committed to supplying names for a Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building committee, but said an Oct. 31 deadline may be unrealistic. The select board heard a report from Sam Hart, coordinator of special projects for MVRHS, that the high school committee would like recommendations from the town for members on what’s slated to be a 12-member committee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph
A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Transportation summit reports Island challenges and solutions
The recent Older Adult Transportation Summit (convened Tuesday, Sept. 20) shed a bright light on the challenges facing the Island’s older adult drivers as they attempt to navigate the Island using alternate forms of transportation. Nearly 100 Islanders gathered — in person or by Zoom technology — for the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Concerns aired regarding proposed new roundabout
At their Thursday night meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission took up a proposed roundabout in Oak Bluffs, slated for the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue extensions. This follows a Sept. 12 recommendation to the full commission by the MVC Land Use Planning subcommittee to hold a...
Comments / 0