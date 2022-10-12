ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

For Alzheimer's patients, a controversial drug brings hope

At 53, Michele Hall was at the height of her legal career. She'd just sent her three kids to college. She had decades ahead with her husband Doug—after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple looked forward to celebrating 30 more. Then came the shocking diagnosis. Michele had Alzheimer's...
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help  identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Three-Time Lymphoma Survivor Completes A ‘Marathon Of Purpose’ While Finishing His Chemotherapy Treatments: ‘If I Can Walk A Full Marathon, While In The Hospital… What Can You Do?’

Jonathan Sams is a three-time cancer survivor who just finished his chemotherapy treatments for an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. And to inspire others to have purpose in their lives and believe in themselves, he marked the last day of his treatment by walking a full marathon within the hospitals walls while attached to his chemotherapy IV stand.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Medical News Today

How can Parkinson's disease affect vision?

People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may experience a change in vision as the condition progresses. They may experience dry eyes, double vision, and eye movement problems. The most common symptoms of vision changes relating to PD include double vision, blurry vision, watery eyes, and visual hallucinations. This article provides...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psychiatric Times

Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder

Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?

Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Trial Finds Promising Medication for Sleep Apnea

Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking

Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Should You Get Your Flu Shot And COVID-19 Booster in Different Arms?

Health authorities recommend getting your flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time. But should you get the two vaccines in the same arm?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting the flu shot and COVID-19 booster in different arms. In a press briefing, Ashish Jha, MD, MPH, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said getting both vaccines at the same time may cause a similar or slightly higher incidence of side effects, but they tend to be mild.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early

BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
