Purdue vs. Nebraska Staff Predictions
Jumbo Heroes (3-3): It’s nice to finally be heading back home to Ross-Ade Stadium after playing the two previous games on the road against fairly tough opponents. After winning at Minnesota and at Maryland it feels like this could be labeled a trap game for the Boilermakers. Maybe they will let their guard down against a 3-3 Nebraska team who has struggled to find themselves since they joined the Big Ten, and honestly for a long time before then as well. Nebraska fired my favorite Big Ten coach Landry Clarke Scott Frost and has gone 2-1 since. Those two wins though are against Indiana and Rutgers. This after losing to Georgia Southern and Northwestern earlier in the year. This Nebraska team has not impressed me.
Nebraska at Purdue Game Odds
Don’t look now, but Coach Brohm has his Boilermakers making a run at the Big Ten West. Vegas has noticed, as Purdue plays host to Nebraska, coming off two Big Ten wins of their own, with the Boilermakers as 14 point favorites against the Cornhuskers. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Purdue Football: Defensive Line Depth? DEFENSIVE LINE DEPTH!
I was looking for something new to write about, and after perusing the Maryland tape for a 3rd time, I realized that the recent injection of recruited and transfer talent on the defensive line is paying dividends. One thing that has frustrated me over the years about Purdue’s defense is the unwillingness to put guys on the field. Brohm has stated he wants is “best” on the field, as much as possible, but that hasn’t always worked well for the defense. I agree that having your best four players on the field is important, but when those best four are gassed during crucial 4th quarter drives, or come into the a game beat up because of a heavy work load, the overall performance of your “best” suffers.
Interviews with the Enemy: A Q&A with Corn Nation
Nebraska may have fired it coach, but by the end of the weekend it could be in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West. So could Purdue. That makes this a surprisingly big game. Our friends at Corn Nation have always been accommodating with blogger interviews, and this week we get to speak with Andy Ketterson about the Cornhuskers.
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph says Huskers are excited 'to play a top-notch team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' matchup against a "mature" Purdue team. Joseph said the Huskers will be challenged by the Boilermakers, who have "a lot of experience." "They won't panic," Joseph said of Purdue. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) is traveling to face the...
Does Purdue’s Winning Streak Continue Against Nebraska?
With Nebraska coming to town in just under 36 hours for a Big Ten West showdown Casey and I hopped on the microphones to talk about it. The Purdue football team has been up and down throughout the first 6 games of the season and it’s been incredibly difficult to predict what will happen from one game to the next. I don’t expect that to change as the season progresses, especially as injuries pile up.
Purdue vs Nebraska: Depth Charts!
Kobe Lewis - JR Downing is dealing with an injury. Grad Transfer Daniel Johnson is out for the season. Grad Transfer Daniel Johnson is out for the season.
25 Days to Purdue Basketball: #25 Ethan Morton
25 days. That’s all that stands between us and Purdue Basketball returning. Just over 3 weeks. Less than one month. Incredible. The crossover between college football and college basketball is one of the most special times of the year. With just these 25 days to go it’s time to take a look at my current favorite player, Ethan Morton.
Shots fired - a winner gets it (not surprisingly)
Tired of hearing it from me? Ok, then take it from a champion and a 5x FF participant - Purdue and the B1G as a whole is weak sauce. One might even say that we're...fraudulent. Per ESPN: Jim Boeheim said his team -- and all teams -- should be judged...
Mickey Joseph says Huskers won’t get Blackshirts back this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Blackshirts won’t be handed out this season. The announcement was made on Nebraska’s “Sports Nightly” radio show. “I think with this group, being a Blackshirt adds more pressure to them,” he said. “If...
Friday Drankin: Code Beer Company
Since Nebraska has been on Purdue’s schedule every season for a while now I am starting to run out of breweries in Lincoln. Fortunately, the Cornhuskers’ struggles on the football field the last few years means that the people demand beer. In fact, you could say it was a Code Beer situation.
