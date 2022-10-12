I was looking for something new to write about, and after perusing the Maryland tape for a 3rd time, I realized that the recent injection of recruited and transfer talent on the defensive line is paying dividends. One thing that has frustrated me over the years about Purdue’s defense is the unwillingness to put guys on the field. Brohm has stated he wants is “best” on the field, as much as possible, but that hasn’t always worked well for the defense. I agree that having your best four players on the field is important, but when those best four are gassed during crucial 4th quarter drives, or come into the a game beat up because of a heavy work load, the overall performance of your “best” suffers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO