Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes Cooley Group as a Member
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, welcomes Cooley Group as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “We congratulate Cooley Group on their long-term commitment...
Next Generation AbramsX Tank Will Have Hybrid Power Plant
General Dynamics Land SystemsThe next-generation Abrams tank is designed to be more fuel efficient, quieter, lighter, and have a smaller crew, among other features.
globalspec.com
Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
Honda, LG Energy Solution Join Forces To Setup $4.4B Battery Plant In Ohio
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution have selected Ohio to build their battery plant with an investment of $4.4 billion. The two companies announced the plan in August but did not announce the location. They said they are committing to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs but said the overall investment is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
retrofitmagazine.com
RoofersCoffeeShop Announces Metal Influencers
RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS), celebrating 20 years as the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2022 MetalCoffeeShop (MCS) Influencers. MCS Influencers contribute thoughts and wisdom monthly through interviews, videos and articles on MetalCoffeeShop concerning pertinent industry and metal construction topics. The Influencers represent all...
electrek.co
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals
Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
retrofitmagazine.com
Most Firms that Acquired Equipment, Software in 2021 Used Financing
The size of the equipment finance industry rose to an all-time high of $1.16 trillion in 2021, as nearly 80 percent of firms that acquired equipment or software used at least one form of financing to do so, according to a new study, 2022 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Horizon Report released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation. The study, commissioned by the foundation and prepared by Keybridge, estimates that approximately 57 percent of total public and private sector equipment and software investment was procured via secured loan, lease or line of credit.
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma
JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
retrofitmagazine.com
GlobalData Expects Construction Output to Contract
Due to greater than expected inflationary pressure and further interest rates hikes, construction output in North America is forecast to contract to -3.1 percent in 2022 plunging to $1.87 trillion, compared to 2021’s construction output of $1.93 trillion, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company’s report, “Global...
thefastmode.com
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
metro-magazine.com
ABC Appoints Nelson as VP of Technical Solutions
ABC Companies announced it has promoted Brian Nelson to VP of technical solutions. In his new role, Nelson will be responsible for technical solutions and strategy that will continue to innovate by leveraging new and emerging technologies that can benefit customers, according to ABC. ABC's Technical Solutions Team is composed...
retrofitmagazine.com
NGA Technical Paper Addresses ASHRAE 90.1 and the IECC
The National Glass Association (NGA) announces the publication of a new Glass Technical Paper (GTP), Alignment in U.S. Energy Conservation Codes: ASHRAE 90.1 and the IECC. This paper provides information on the codes’ use as national model codes and their compliance paths for commercial and residential buildings, both new construction and existing buildings.
retrofitmagazine.com
Free Webinar Will Discuss how to Increase Building Performance and Resiliency through Simplified Energy Modeling
The Energy Management Association is teaming up with Net Energy Optimizer (NEO) to host a free AIA-approved webinar discussing the advances in simplified energy modeling tools through case studies, while also addressing the perception that energy modeling is too expensive and time-consuming to commit to. “How do you increase building...
theevreport.com
Classic Car EV conversion specialists Electrogenic to grow and develop ‘Powered by Electrogenic’, delivering best in class EV powertrains
Expanded range of ‘drop in’ conversion kits to be revealed in coming months – including further packages for iconic Land Rover Defender. Kidlington, Oxfordshire, UK – British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its world-leading classic car EV conversions, enters an exciting new phase as it announces the further development of its EV technology arm, ‘Powered by Electrogenic’.
CARS・
3printr.com
Hawk Ridge Systems aquires ACCESS Manufacturing Systems
Hawk Ridge Systems, a provider of 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions, has acquired ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. as part of a strategic initiative to expand coast-to-coast manufacturing services and solutions. For over 30 years, ACCESS Manufacturing Systems, Inc. has provided exceptional service and top-of-the-line manufacturing solutions, including CAMWorks...
retrofitmagazine.com
Simplify Water Heater Installation with Service Valve Kits
Webstone, a brand of NIBCO, announces new Water Heater Service Valve Kits. These kits simplify the installation of water heaters and isolate the water supply and other peripheral devices for service. Hot and cold connection solutions are available with options for unique installation needs, including isolation valves, vacuum relief valves, and expansion tank service valves.
retrofitmagazine.com
LG Electronics Joins Lowe’s, Rebuilding Together to Provide Energy-efficiency Upgrades to Deserving Family
Commemorating “ENERGY STAR Day” 2022, LG Electronics USA once again joined forces with Lowe’s and Rebuilding Together to help a deserving local family “save today, save tomorrow and save for good” with energy-efficiency upgrades using ENERGY STAR-certified LG home appliances. The ENERGY STAR upgrades including...
electrek.co
Hyundai Group will transform entire lineup to fully-connected, Software Defined Vehicles by 2025
Following its “Unlock the Software Age” global forum earlier this evening, Hyundai Motor Group has outlined a detailed roadmap to transform its entire lineup of vehicles (gas and electric) across all brands into Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. This new era of vehicle technology will allow HMG to constantly evolve along with its vehicles, which will be able to stay up-to-date via over-the-air updates. To support this new era, the Group has already committed to spending 18 trillion won (~$12.5 billion) to establish a new Global Software Center and accelerate SDV development.
CARS・
retrofitmagazine.com
ThermaSol Releases Health and Wellness CEU
Having been at the forefront of home technology since 1958, ThermaSol has always believed in the confluence of water, steam and smart shower technology. The company has long been extolling the benefits not only of steam, but of how, when using technology, homeowners can personalize their showering experience in ways they had never thought possible.
Comments / 0