Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Ships Capture Conference Volleyball Title With Sweep of

Manitowoc Lincoln has captured the FRCC Girls Volleyball title. The Ships accomplished that feat last night with a 3-set sweep of visiting Sheboygan North at JFK Fieldhouse. Coach Mary Beth Dixon’s team rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 victory over the Golden Raiders and they end the 9-match conference schedule without losing a single set.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Look To Win Conference Volleyball Crown Tonight

After clinching at least a tie for the FRCC title with a sweep of Bay Port Tuesday night, the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Volleyball team can win the championship outright with a victory over Sheboygan North this evening. The Ships will host the Golden Raiders in a 7:00 p.m. start at...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln’s Gates Wins 3rd FRCC Cross Country Meet

Manitowoc Lincoln senior runner Mason Gates earned his 3rd FRCC championship last night while leading the Ships to a 5th-place finish in the conference Cross Country Meet at 7 Lakes Golf Course. Gates toured the 5k course in a winning time of 15 minutes-52 seconds and was accorded 1st team...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Qualifiers Go 2-and-0 On Day 1 of State Tennis

Manitowoc Lincoln’s two tennis flights won their opening matches yesterday (October 13th) at the State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison. Junior Olivia Minkel, now 27-&-0, defeated Audrey Yu of Madison West 6-1, 7-5 and the tourney’s 2nd overall seed advances to play Franklin’s Mana Usui this morning at 11:00 a.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Soccer Team Falls to Green Bay Preble

The Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Soccer team’s struggles continued last night as they fell to Green Bay Preble 7-0. The Ships have one game left in the regular season, a road match against Pulaski on Thursday, before taking on Sussex Hamilton in the WIAA Regional. Other games of area interest...
MANITOWOC, WI
cw14online.com

Bay Port just where many expected it to be

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Top Girls Tennis Duo Come Up Short in Second Round Match At State

Manitowoc Lincoln’s number one doubles tandem of Senior Hannah Dvorak and freshman Taylor Peterson had their season come to an end Friday morning in the second round of The WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison. After an opening round victory over a duo from Notre Dame Academy...
MANITOWOC, WI
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Manitowoc Lincoln Secures#Frcc#Ships#Sheboygan North#De Pere 3#Notre Dame#Lourdes Academy
seehafernews.com

Olivia Minikel Advances at The State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison

Manitowoc Lincoln junior Olivia Minikel is a step closer to playing for a Division One State Singles Championship. Minikel the number two overall seed defeated Mana Usui of Franklin 6-0 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where she will play Emily Pan of Muskego later this afternoon. Meanwhile, The Ships...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Olivia Minikel Suffers Her First Loss of The Year

Manitowoc Lincoln junior Olivia Minikel dropped her first match of the season Friday afternoon at The WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison. Olivia lost to Emily Pan of Muskego 06-6-3 and 10-7 in the Division One quarterfinals. She’ll play a consolation round match at 8:30 this morning where with a victory she’ll have the opportunity to play for fifth place.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

UW Green Bay Looks to Help Women “Take Back the Night”

The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Healthy Choices Task Force held its second annual ‘Take Back the Night’ program and march last night. More than 300 students and staff met up at Phoenix Park on the Green Bay Campus where they marched, shared stories, and helped create a safer and more welcoming campus.
GREEN BAY, WI
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash

FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

MPU to Distribute State Funds for Lead Service Line Replacement

Manitowoc Public Utilities has received funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to assist homeowners in replacing their lead service lines. This money came from the DNR’s Principal Forgiveness Program, and homeowners are encouraged to apply to receive a portion. The DNR is discontinuing the Principal Forgiveness program...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI

