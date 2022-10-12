Read full article on original website
Ships Capture Conference Volleyball Title With Sweep of
Manitowoc Lincoln has captured the FRCC Girls Volleyball title. The Ships accomplished that feat last night with a 3-set sweep of visiting Sheboygan North at JFK Fieldhouse. Coach Mary Beth Dixon’s team rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 victory over the Golden Raiders and they end the 9-match conference schedule without losing a single set.
Two Rivers Looks to Remain Unbeaten, Manitowoc Lincoln Aims for Postseason Berth in Final Regular Season Football Games
The final Friday night of the High School Football regular season is here. The headliner is at Chilton where the Tigers play host to Two Rivers. The Tigers and #7 Raiders share 1st place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, so the winner walks away with sole possession of the league title.
Ships Look To Win Conference Volleyball Crown Tonight
After clinching at least a tie for the FRCC title with a sweep of Bay Port Tuesday night, the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Volleyball team can win the championship outright with a victory over Sheboygan North this evening. The Ships will host the Golden Raiders in a 7:00 p.m. start at...
Manitowoc Lincoln’s Gates Wins 3rd FRCC Cross Country Meet
Manitowoc Lincoln senior runner Mason Gates earned his 3rd FRCC championship last night while leading the Ships to a 5th-place finish in the conference Cross Country Meet at 7 Lakes Golf Course. Gates toured the 5k course in a winning time of 15 minutes-52 seconds and was accorded 1st team...
Ships Qualifiers Go 2-and-0 On Day 1 of State Tennis
Manitowoc Lincoln’s two tennis flights won their opening matches yesterday (October 13th) at the State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison. Junior Olivia Minkel, now 27-&-0, defeated Audrey Yu of Madison West 6-1, 7-5 and the tourney’s 2nd overall seed advances to play Franklin’s Mana Usui this morning at 11:00 a.m.
Ships Soccer Team Falls to Green Bay Preble
The Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Soccer team’s struggles continued last night as they fell to Green Bay Preble 7-0. The Ships have one game left in the regular season, a road match against Pulaski on Thursday, before taking on Sussex Hamilton in the WIAA Regional. Other games of area interest...
Bay Port just where many expected it to be
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
Ships Top Girls Tennis Duo Come Up Short in Second Round Match At State
Manitowoc Lincoln’s number one doubles tandem of Senior Hannah Dvorak and freshman Taylor Peterson had their season come to an end Friday morning in the second round of The WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison. After an opening round victory over a duo from Notre Dame Academy...
Olivia Minikel Advances at The State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison
Manitowoc Lincoln junior Olivia Minikel is a step closer to playing for a Division One State Singles Championship. Minikel the number two overall seed defeated Mana Usui of Franklin 6-0 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where she will play Emily Pan of Muskego later this afternoon. Meanwhile, The Ships...
Olivia Minikel Suffers Her First Loss of The Year
Manitowoc Lincoln junior Olivia Minikel dropped her first match of the season Friday afternoon at The WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison. Olivia lost to Emily Pan of Muskego 06-6-3 and 10-7 in the Division One quarterfinals. She’ll play a consolation round match at 8:30 this morning where with a victory she’ll have the opportunity to play for fifth place.
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
UW Green Bay Looks to Help Women “Take Back the Night”
The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Healthy Choices Task Force held its second annual ‘Take Back the Night’ program and march last night. More than 300 students and staff met up at Phoenix Park on the Green Bay Campus where they marched, shared stories, and helped create a safer and more welcoming campus.
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash
FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
MPU to Distribute State Funds for Lead Service Line Replacement
Manitowoc Public Utilities has received funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to assist homeowners in replacing their lead service lines. This money came from the DNR’s Principal Forgiveness Program, and homeowners are encouraged to apply to receive a portion. The DNR is discontinuing the Principal Forgiveness program...
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
