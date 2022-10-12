Read full article on original website
Why The A-Sha Noodles Founder Left His Fortune 100 Career For Ramen - Exclusive
A-Sha Noodles CEO Young Chang has an impressive resume. He attended business school at the University of Southern California before working with household names such as Walt Disney, Warner Brothers, and IBM. Why'd he leave it all for ramen?. It wasn't an automatic decision on Chang's part after a family...
What Happened To The Bumbling Bee After Shark Tank?
A cynic might argue that vegan food is a complete waste of time consisting of nothing more than lettuce with the occasional addition of cabbage. They may wonder why anyone would want to spend their hard-earned cash lining their stomachs with such bland meals, and mock any entrepreneur dreaming of vegan food success.
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Mum says McDonald’s chicken burger was so 'appalling' her partner spat it out after one bite
A young mum slated her local McDonald’s branch after claiming they sold her an "absolutely appalling" chicken burger. Amara Keseru said the Chicken Legend was so bad her partner spat it out after just one bite. As reported by WalesOnline, the 18-year-old went to the McDonald’s restaurant in Parc...
Why Is Wendy's Chili So Good?
Ordering chili at a fast food restaurant may seem like a strange occurrence, but there's one restaurant that has been ruling the fast-food chili game for more than 50 years: Wendy's. In fact, Wendy's chili is so beloved that in just 2020 alone, the restaurant sold more than 83 million servings of this fan-favorite food.
Burger King Adds Something McDonald's Doesn't Have (Wendy's Does)
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
Jon Taffer Was Never The Same After Bar Rescue
There are many ball-buster reality TV show hosts on the air today. Food competition show hosts, like Gordon Ramsey and Robert Irvine, mop the floor with people's tears and almost seem to be fueled by the chaos of a poorly-run restaurant. However, nothing and no one compares to Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue." Before hosting "Bar Rescue," Taffer had spent years working in the hospitality industry and got his big claim-to-fame co-creating the NFL Sunday Ticket sensation. Despite the fame that came with that, his popularity and reputation soared when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011 (via FOX Sports).
A California man is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for false advertising because it's made in North Carolina, not Texas
There is "surprisingly nothing Texas" about Texas Pete's sauce, the lawsuit says. Labels on the bottles say it's made by a North Carolina company.
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants
One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
The Frozen Aldi Seafood That's Baffling Reddit In All The Right Ways
If there's a grocery store that you can always depend on when it comes to gourmet items at a lower price, Aldi has your back. After sweeping the 2022 Product of the Year Awards in seven categories, Aldi has been deemed a high-profile grocery store, placing itself in close quarters with Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.
Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in Texas
A man has filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce after he learned the product isn't actually made in Texas. Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face a lawsuit because the product is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The man claims that is false advertising.
Whataburger Is Releasing a Massive Chili Cheese-Topped Burger, Here's How to Try It
Texas-based fast food phenom Whataburger has staked its reputation on a no-frills, mustard-topped hamburger, but that's not to say the chain is a one-trick pony. In fact, that's exactly what it's proving with its latest creation, a full-frills chili cheese-topped burger. The all-new Chili Cheese Burger features two of the...
Food: Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries
Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries. I don't get why these aren't on the menu year-round yet. People always get psyched when they come back . . . Starting today, Nacho Fries are back at Taco Bell for a limited time. They've been...
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order Now
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
Dunkin' Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Coffee That Isn't Pumpkin For Once
Every autumn, people are bombarded with pumpkin spice. It's become a tradition, like political campaigns that go on way too long and the holiday shopping season starting earlier and earlier each year. This trend began sometime in 2003, when Starbucks first released its pumpkin spice latte. Since that storied harvest season, it's been a rush to cram pumpkin spice into cookies, candies, and even ravioli. Fortunately, more brands are dumping the pumpkin seasoning and celebrating other fall flavors.
The Unexpected Ingredient In An Early Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice cream is a summer staple, but many people enjoy it all year — you may prefer a cone in the summer or a scoop on a slice of warm pie in the fall. Frozen treats have been a hit since ancient times. The International Dairy Foods Association claims King Solomon, Alexander the Great, and Nero Claudius Caesar were fans of sweet icy desserts. People all over the world love it, but the development of the ice cream sandwich seems to be American.
Alton Brown Just Launched His First Food Product, And It's Not What You'd Expect
Because chefs have more or less dedicated their entire lives to cooking, people are likely to trust them when they recommend products. This trust has the ability to grow even stronger when chefs actually put their name on a product, whether that be a food item, a cookware line, or a cookbook. "It is clear that celebrity chefs have had an impact both on the visibility and the style on a wide variety of products," International Home & Housewares Show member Perry Reynolds said, per ABC News. "[That] includes cutlery, tabletop products, kitchen tools, bakeware — virtually any kind of food preparation product for the home."
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
