Man stabbed to death during argument in East Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night during an argument in the East Side neighborhood.

The man, 29, was arguing with a person he knew about 8:45 p.m. inside a residence in the 10300 block of South Ave F when the person stabbed him in the chest and neck, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A person was placed into custody, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

