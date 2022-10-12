ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man stabbed to death during argument in East Side

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lu6T9_0iVx0Cgs00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night during an argument in the East Side neighborhood.

The man, 29, was arguing with a person he knew about 8:45 p.m. inside a residence in the 10300 block of South Ave F when the person stabbed him in the chest and neck, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A person was placed into custody, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

Comments / 6

Omega Thornton
2d ago

If someone says something to you please don't argue back walk away

Reply(3)
8
