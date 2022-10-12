ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post and Courier

In architecturally diverse Charleston, the old alleys hold special charm

Lately, Charleston has seen aggressive construction of hotels and apartment buildings, many of which lack architectural nuance, historical references or aesthetic appeal. Neither the finesse and modesty of the 18th and 19th centuries nor the bold, creative placemaking of contemporary designers is evident. So go to the upper peninsula —...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's busiest weekend returns in April

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror for the most part and barring another unforeseen jolt, Charleston's busiest weekend will once again return during the first weekend of April 2023. The Cooper River Bridge Run and the Flowertown Festival are always the two biggest draws, but in 2023 they will...
CHARLESTON, SC
Entertainment
The Post and Courier

3 days in Charleston: Our food editor’s 2022 dining itinerary

This three-day itinerary is the culmination of the curated lists I've sent to friends and family (and friends, coworkers, and acquaintances of my friends and family), meaning it’s based on where I spend my time eating and drinking in and around Charleston. Charleston is a sprawling city with high-quality...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Explore Folly Beach, the 'Edge of America'

Folly Beach has long been known as the more laid-back Charleston-area beach, and the best one for surfing. Like Isle of Palms, Folly Beach has a Charleston County beach park, which means there are lifeguards on duty. The park is located at the west end of the island at 1100 W. Ashley Ave.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Plenty to see from all eras in 350 years of Charleston military history

Charleston and the Lowcountry are loaded with centuries of military history dating to 1670, when the first English settlers arrived to find what would become Charles Towne. There are reachable historic sites of all kinds in the region, including stops downtown. Pick your interests: the American Revolution, the Civil War,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Town ushers in Berlin G. Myers Parkway sign

Rotary Club of Summerville reps gathered with members of the Summerville Junior Service League, the Oakbrook Rotary Club and the Summerville Evening Rotary Club on Oct.14 to officially ring in the recently constructed Town of Summerville brick-based signage at N. Main Street and Berlin G. Myers Parkway. The local Rotarians...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Your neighborhood guide to Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village

Mount Pleasant's Old Village is a place where people can stroll quiet streets beneath towering live oak trees and make a day of wandering from one historic spot to another. A round-trip walk from restaurant-lined Shem Creek through the mostly residential Old Village to Pickett Park and back is a manageable 4 miles. At both ends there are expansive marsh and harbor vistas.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Here's your guide to Lowcountry parks and what they have to offer

Charleston-area parks are a budget-friendly way to get close to Lowcountry nature, spot an alligator or relax while floating around a lazy river. From playgrounds to nature trails, the places to explore at these Lowcountry oases will take you from scenic waterfront locales to neighborhood gardens. Many of the facilities...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing

There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston makes parking, traffic rules on Upper King Street permanent

The city of Charleston's changes to weekend parking and traffic rules on Upper King Street are about to become permanent fixtures in the busy nightlife corridor. Parking on King Street will be restricted from Spring to Calhoun streets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

SC tech firm adopts a 'poison pill' to thwart a potential takeover

One of South Carolina's largest technology companies has adopted a defensive "poison pill" after a large shareholder sharply increased its ownership stake and flipped its status from a passive to an active investor. Charleston-based Blackbaud Inc. announced this week its board of directors unanimously approved a "shareholder rights plan" designed...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Moore guides Gators to key region victory

Drew Moore has helped guide the Goose Creek Gators to two of their last three region crowns. The senior quarterback kept the Gators on track for a possible fourth straight title with a big-time performance against visiting Cane Bay Friday night, throwing for three touchdown passes and running for another in Goose Creek’s 36-21 homecoming victory on John Fulmer Field.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

