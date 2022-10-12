Read full article on original website
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter
Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area
Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
Wind advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for gusty winds on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as the southeastern portion of St. Lawrence County. South winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles...
Heavy Rain, Tornadoes, Flooding Possible In Areas Of New York State Tomorrow
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for quite a few parts of New York State for tomorrow. The warning covers Central, Western, and North Central New York. Rain, flooding and tornadoes could be possible from Thursday, October 12, 2022, through Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The National...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
Early Winter Forecast Is Good For New York
As we head into the "winter" months of November and December, the early look winter forecast is looking good for New York State. Forecasters at Accuweather.com are calling for a milder winter compared to last year and it looks like there will be less snow this winter than last year as well.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
Man found dead after fire in Livingston County
West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage
LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
Thruway crash snarls traffic up to six hours in Salina
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took crews 10 hours to clear a crash on I-90 in the Town of Salina. The crash involving two tractor-trailers, occurred Thursday evening at 5:34 p.m., according to New York State Police. Troopers said the accident occurred at Mile Marker 286.3 at Exit 38.
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County
TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
This tiny Finger Lakes, NY inn was named America's "Best Haunted Hotel"
In Tioga County, near the New York/Pennsylvania border, there lies an idyllic inn surrounded by lush gardens. The Fainting Goat Island Inn, which boasts views of the Susquehanna River, was built in the 1870s for those traveling the Erie/Lackawanna railroads.
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Oswego County leaders take first step to stop the smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature announced they've made a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company. It's been a smelly situation for months now, and finally it looks like people in the Town of Volney will get to breathe easy again.
