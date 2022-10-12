ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Taste of winter for CNY next week?!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
SYRACUSE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter

Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area

Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Wind advisories issued across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prepare for gusty winds on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as the southeastern portion of St. Lawrence County. South winds ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Stray
96.1 The Breeze

Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

Early Winter Forecast Is Good For New York

As we head into the "winter" months of November and December, the early look winter forecast is looking good for New York State. Forecasters at Accuweather.com are calling for a milder winter compared to last year and it looks like there will be less snow this winter than last year as well.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CNY News

15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
TRAVEL
13 WHAM

Man found dead after fire in Livingston County

West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage

LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
localsyr.com

Thruway crash snarls traffic up to six hours in Salina

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took crews 10 hours to clear a crash on I-90 in the Town of Salina. The crash involving two tractor-trailers, occurred Thursday evening at 5:34 p.m., according to New York State Police. Troopers said the accident occurred at Mile Marker 286.3 at Exit 38.
SALINA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
UTICA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy