ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randallstown, MD

Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZNdy_0iVwzS4N00
An earthquake hit Maryland overnight Photo Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say.

The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The depth of the earthquake was calculated to 4 kilometers. The 2.0 magnitude is an earthquake that residents can feel, but little to no damage is expected from it. The earthquake was likely most noticeable to people who were in higher floors of buildings or people at rest very close to the epicenter.

As of 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 181 people reportedly felt the earthquake, reporting very light activity.

Earthquakes occur in the central Maryland area a few times a year at the 1 to 2 magnitude level, with Columbia being the location of the greatest amount of Maryland earthquakes due to ancient geological faults.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds residents that there is no way to predict when the next earthquake in Maryland will occur.

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Maryland Hit by Earthquake Near Baltimore

In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region. According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
CBS Baltimore

Earthquake confirmed near Sykesville Tuesday night

BALTIMORE -- Did you feel it? An earthquake was felt in Central Maryland late Tuesday night.The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small 2.0 earthquake struck near Sykesville in Carroll County around 11:49 p.m.On the USGS 'Did You Feel It?' section of  its website, more than 170 people reported feeling the earthquake.The earthquake happened about 2 1/2 miles east-southeast of Sykesville. It's depth was about three miles, according to the USGS. Homes around the epicenter of the quake may have experienced light shaking of pictures or dishes hung on walls but little to no damage, according to Richard Ortt, the...
SYKESVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randallstown, MD
Government
City
Randallstown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Sykesville, MD
City
Columbia, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 12

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers returned to fishing with some relatively warm and sunny weather following the previous week’s storm. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months. Many boats are seeking striped bass on the Bay, fall trout stocking is underway, and the invasive Northern snakehead continues to provide action.
MARYLAND STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Daily Voice Howard
fox5dc.com

Small earthquake reported in Sykesville, Maryland Wednesday

SYKESVILLE, Md. - A small earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Sykesville, Maryland. According to the United States Geological Survey's website, the 2.0 magnitude minor quake struck at 3:49 a.m. and was centered about two and a half miles southeast of the small Carroll County town. On the USGS...
SYKESVILLE, MD
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
DC News Now

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake reaches Montgomery County

SYKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Did you feel it? That’s the question a lot of people asked Wednesday after a Magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday night, including a portion of Montgomery County. The quake, itself, was in the area of Sykesville in Carroll County. It hit around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval

The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
EASTON, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
381K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy