Pinkbike.com

Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely

Revolution Bike Park has shared today that they will be closing indefinitely. This is due to the fact that the larch trees in the park have a disease called phytophthora ramorum. By law in the UK, all the larch trees in the park will need to be felled, cleared up and then replanted.
