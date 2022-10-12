Read full article on original website
Related
volleyballmag.com
NCAA volleyball: San Diego, BYU, San Jose State, Wright State all roll on
Fourth-ranked San Diego and No. 12 BYU had West Coast Conference sweeps Thursday, San Jose State stayed unbeaten in Mountain West play, Wright State did the same in the Horizon League, and the line of the night goes to Colorado State’s Kennedy Stanford, who had 28 kills, hit .370 and had an assist, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo, in a five-set win at Fresno State.
swimswam.com
NCAA Releases Qualification Procedures, Zone Meet Sites for Division I Diving
The NCAA has announced the dates and sites for the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, which will serve as the qualifying meets for the NCAA Championships. Stock photo via Spencer Douglas. The NCAA has announced the dates and sites for the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, which will serve as...
swimswam.com
A Look into How the DI NCAA Championships Time Standards are Determined
At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments would be made to the NCAA 'B' standards from the 2022 cuts. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments...
swimswam.com
NCAA Establishes New Policy For Championship Ties Amid 2022 Controversy
The NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Committee has created a rule about who gets a trophy immediately, and who has to wait for the mail, in the event of a tie. Stock photo via Eugene Soh. The NCAA has implemented a new policy about who receives trophies immediately, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Diggory Dillingham Will Take a Gap Year to Train for 2024 Olympic Trials
Diggory Dillingham, one of the top young sprint prospects in the United States, will take a gap year before starting his USC career in 2024. Diggory Dillingham, the fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, will take a gap year before beginning his collegiate career at USC.
Is the success of USC and UCLA bad for the Pac-12's future?
The two programs are not only scheduled to leave but they may do so on top
CBS Sports
Oregon State vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Washington State 4-2; Oregon State 4-2 The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.
swimswam.com
Stanford Goes 32-for-32 in Season-Opening Sweep of Utah
SCY (25 Yards) In their first meet of the season, Stanford put up a dominant performance against Pac-12 foe Utah. Both the women’s and men’s teams won all sixteen events, including nine where the Cardinal went 1-2-3. Multiple freshmen, including Olympian Claire Curzan, earned their first collegiate wins as got their 2022-23 season underway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Cal Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spot In Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings
Alex Walsh and the Virginia Cavalier women were the unanimous #1 selection by the CSCAA in the first edition of their collegiate dual meet rankings. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The defending NCAA champions occupy the top spot for both men and women in the first edition of the...
swimswam.com
Diggory Dillingham, The Fastest 50 Freestyler In The Class of 2023, Commits to USC
Dillingham will be a major boost to the USC men, who have lost several of their top swimmers to the transfer portal this past year. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Husky-ASU Game Turned Into Freshmen Orientation
The UW had to turn to newcomers Jayvon Parker and Tristan Dunn against the Sun Devils.
swimswam.com
2021 US Open Finalist Ann Thompson Commits to Davidson College
Ann Thompson, a 2021 US Open finalist, has announced her commitment to Davidson University in North Carolina for 2023-2024. Current photo via Ann Thompson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Urlando Leads The Way As Bulldogs Sweep Georgia Tech In SCM Showdown
SCM (25 meters) The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.
swimswam.com
Duke Freshman Kaelyn Gridley Pops 26.61 50 BR Split, 1:34.27 150 BR At Intrasquad
SCY (25 yards) On Tuesday, the Duke swim team opened their season with a suited intrasquad meet, and one performer that stood out particularly was freshman Kaelyn Gridley. Gridley, the #15 ranked recruit and the fastest 200 breaststroker in the high school class of 2022, made her collegiate debut by clocking an eye-popping relay split as well as putting up two strong individual swims.
swimswam.com
Sprinters Shine On First Day Of Tennessee vs. NC State Dual Meet
SCY (25 Yards) Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. On Friday, NC State traveled to Knoxville to open up their 2022-23 NCAA season against Tennessee. It was a showdown between two of the top teams in the nation on both the men’s and women’s sides, as the #5 NC State women were against the #8 Tennessee women, and the #4 NC State men were against the #14 Tennessee men. At the end of day one, both NC State teams have a firm lead over Tennessee.
swimswam.com
Carmel’s Gregg Enoch, No. 18 Class of 2024 Recruit, Commits to Louisville
Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday. Current photo via Gregg Enoch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/13-10/16
The No. 4-ranked NC State Wolfpack are set to make the trip west to Knoxville to take on the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a two-day matchup. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Intrasquads are few and far between this weekend, as most teams are in the midst of or...
Stanford Wins in Shutout, Ends UCLA Women's Soccer's Perfect Season
Coach Margueritte Aozasa lost in her return to Palo Alto, as the No. 1 Bruins were unable to find the back of the net in the eventual road loss.
swimswam.com
“Best of the Rest” Sprinter August Vetsch (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal
Swim Neptune's August Vetsch is the fifth high-level verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2028. Current photo via August Vetsch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Stanford trio being tabbed as the best shooting combination in the Pac-12
Stanford is expected to be one of the best shooting teams in the Pac-12
Comments / 0