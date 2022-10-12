ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
volleyballmag.com

NCAA volleyball: San Diego, BYU, San Jose State, Wright State all roll on

Fourth-ranked San Diego and No. 12 BYU had West Coast Conference sweeps Thursday, San Jose State stayed unbeaten in Mountain West play, Wright State did the same in the Horizon League, and the line of the night goes to Colorado State’s Kennedy Stanford, who had 28 kills, hit .370 and had an assist, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo, in a five-set win at Fresno State.
SAN DIEGO, CA
swimswam.com

A Look into How the DI NCAA Championships Time Standards are Determined

At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments would be made to the NCAA 'B' standards from the 2022 cuts. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments...
CBS Sports

Oregon State vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Washington State 4-2; Oregon State 4-2 The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CORVALLIS, OR
swimswam.com

Stanford Goes 32-for-32 in Season-Opening Sweep of Utah

SCY (25 Yards) In their first meet of the season, Stanford put up a dominant performance against Pac-12 foe Utah. Both the women’s and men’s teams won all sixteen events, including nine where the Cardinal went 1-2-3. Multiple freshmen, including Olympian Claire Curzan, earned their first collegiate wins as got their 2022-23 season underway.
STANFORD, CA
swimswam.com

Diggory Dillingham, The Fastest 50 Freestyler In The Class of 2023, Commits to USC

Dillingham will be a major boost to the USC men, who have lost several of their top swimmers to the transfer portal this past year. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swimswam.com

2021 US Open Finalist Ann Thompson Commits to Davidson College

Ann Thompson, a 2021 US Open finalist, has announced her commitment to Davidson University in North Carolina for 2023-2024. Current photo via Ann Thompson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
DAVIDSON, NC
swimswam.com

Urlando Leads The Way As Bulldogs Sweep Georgia Tech In SCM Showdown

SCM (25 meters) The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.
ATLANTA, GA
swimswam.com

Duke Freshman Kaelyn Gridley Pops 26.61 50 BR Split, 1:34.27 150 BR At Intrasquad

SCY (25 yards) On Tuesday, the Duke swim team opened their season with a suited intrasquad meet, and one performer that stood out particularly was freshman Kaelyn Gridley. Gridley, the #15 ranked recruit and the fastest 200 breaststroker in the high school class of 2022, made her collegiate debut by clocking an eye-popping relay split as well as putting up two strong individual swims.
DURHAM, NC
swimswam.com

Sprinters Shine On First Day Of Tennessee vs. NC State Dual Meet

SCY (25 Yards) Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. On Friday, NC State traveled to Knoxville to open up their 2022-23 NCAA season against Tennessee. It was a showdown between two of the top teams in the nation on both the men’s and women’s sides, as the #5 NC State women were against the #8 Tennessee women, and the #4 NC State men were against the #14 Tennessee men. At the end of day one, both NC State teams have a firm lead over Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Carmel’s Gregg Enoch, No. 18 Class of 2024 Recruit, Commits to Louisville

Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday. Current photo via Gregg Enoch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/13-10/16

The No. 4-ranked NC State Wolfpack are set to make the trip west to Knoxville to take on the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a two-day matchup. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Intrasquads are few and far between this weekend, as most teams are in the midst of or...
RALEIGH, NC
swimswam.com

“Best of the Rest” Sprinter August Vetsch (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal

Swim Neptune's August Vetsch is the fifth high-level verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2028. Current photo via August Vetsch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
BERKELEY, CA

