Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24.
An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole several items. Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the scene in a black or dark-colored car.🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9511.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0