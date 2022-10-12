ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eekwi_0iVwwSSg00

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24.

An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole several items. Surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving the scene in a black or dark-colored car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9511.

