Yosemite National Park Takes Down Popular Rock Face’s Cables For the Season
As national parks across the country prepare for the off-season, Yosemite has taken down the cables to the majorly popular attraction, the Half Dome. A difficult and technical trek, the two metal cables attached to the Half Dome are crucial components, especially for less-advanced adventurers. Installed each year since 1919, these cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without needing rock climbing equipment. During the off-season, which spans from mid-October to mid-May, visitors can still climb the Half Dome. However, this requires much more experience and additional gear to complete.
Incredible Hiking Trail From Glacier National Park to Olympic National Park Could Be on the Way
The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is considering a proposal that would create a comprehensive, motorless hiking trail that spans 1,200-mile from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The plan would build on the existing Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which begins in Montana’s Glacier National Park, crosses through northern...
California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail
Too close for comfort. A California hiker came face to face with a bear this past week… and I mean FACE TO FACE. So close, she could get a whiff of the bear’s breath. Lucky for her, this bear’s wasn’t looking to savor some fresh meat. According to ABC 7, Victoria Pham was hiking along the Mount Wilson Hiking Trail in Sierra Madre, California, when a number of other hikers warned her about an animal on the trail. She ignored […] The post California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Atlas Obscura
8 Ghost Towns to Visit for Food and Spirits
There was a time in the North American West when ranchers, coal miners, and gold prospectors played cards and sipped whiskey in boomtown saloons, fueled by the thrill of a good haul. Then, one by one, the cattle routes were paved over, the mines dried up, and the boomtowns became ghost towns full of skeletal buildings and, according to some accounts, actual ghosts.
activenorcal.com
Nature Notes: A Fascinating Look at the Snow Plant of Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park is full of nature’s marvels. From world-famous rock formations to scary wildlife standoffs, the park is one of the premier destinations in the United States for people to see the wilderness up close and personal. Even the plants are fascinating and beautiful and there’s one that’s a favorite among the park’s rangers.
BBC
Cabrera: The heavenly island that became hell on earth
Islands are synonyms for adventure, beauty and discovery. They are a trove of untold stories, wonders of nature and sometimes even mysteries. Their microcosms have preserved cultures, languages and rare species. In this BBC Reel original playlist we will discover the most beautiful and unique islands of the world.
thetrek.co
The Ultimate Guide to Cowboy Camping
It’s that magical time of the year again: cowboy camping season. The desert is cooling off and hikers are heading out on the Arizona Trail or finishing off Continental Divide or Pacific Crest Trail SoBo hikes. One of the best parts of desert camping has to be leaving your tent at the bottom of your backpack and sleeping with nothing between you and the stars.
thetrek.co
ECT Day 147 – Land’s End
If you’re just joining us or are confused about what is going on (ECT, what’s that?) then check out my intro article for a thorough explanation. Sometimes even I need to read it to remember what I’m doing next. Les Crêtes #1 Campsite to. Cap Gaspé
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Owner ‘Saves’ SUV From Drowning: Video
Boat ramp fail videos are quite common across the internet, mostly because, well, a lot of folks apparently don’t know how to launch or retrieve a water-going vessel. Typically, what happens is the driver backs too far down the ramp and the vehicle begins to take on water, at which point one of two things happens – they either manage to save it and get back up the ramp, or they float out in the river, lake, or ocean, with disastrous results. Thankfully for the driver of the Ford Explorer in this video recently posted on Instagram, the former happened, though not without some consequences.
Glacier National Park Hikers Follow Bear Safety For Dummies, Run Away From A Bear On A Mountain Top
I guess someone thought they were faster than their closest friend. I don’t want to see anybody become a bear’s breakfast on the top of a mountain. Well, I don’t want to see it anywhere, but it would be a bad racket all the way up there.
thetrek.co
Can a Short Thru-Hike Really Prepare You For a Long One?
In 2021, I thru-hiked the Long Trail (LT), intending to decide whether I would want to hike a longer trail like the AT someday. Like many people tackling comparatively short trails, I considered the idea of taking a few weeks off from work and hiking 272 miles to be much more palatable than uprooting my life to hike thousands with no prior thru-hiking experience.
thetrek.co
Week 17: Mile 2000, Fire Closures, and Returning Home
Now reunited with old friends, we all continue forward together. As much as I do like the solo hiking, it’s fun being around other hikers. We’re now headed towards Three Sisters Wilderness, one of the most beautiful sections of Oregon. This section is a mix of flat meadows and towering mountains, it’s the best of both worlds. Gone are the days of spending all day in the green tunnels of Southern Oregon being eaten alive by mosquitoes, or at least there are less swarms.
Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in the Australian Alps – and it's a problem
Spring has arrived in Australia’s Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colours: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren’t white flowers. They’re scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of backcountry snow adventures, you think of pristine wilderness. But unfortunately, there’s a problem: what to do with your poo. Many backcountry adventurers just squat, drop and don’t stop. The result, as we saw ourselves on an overnight ski trip, is a surprisingly large amount of poo and toilet paper. It’s become a...
Biologists discover huge grizzly bear’s den with 'spectacular view'
As grizzly bears fatten up in advance of hibernation, some might wonder what features are important for grizzlies as they seek den sites. “The view of course!” Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake joked on Friday. A Facebook post by the regional IDFG office featured images showing an enormous...
Climbing
Peter Habeler and Reinhold Messner took alpine tactics to the Himalaya, blowing minds and redefining the sport itself. Over 40 years later, they speak about the first oxygenless ascent of Everest, and the rift that broke up the greatest climbing partnership of all time.
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. On August 15, 1974, tourists swarmed the deck of the Hotel Bellevue des Alpes in Kleine Scheidegg, Switzerland. While many hoped to glimpse the fabled Eiger Nordwand, the mountain’s north wall wasn’t the only famous face in town: Clint Eastwood milled around the hotel between shoots for his upcoming film, The Eiger Sanction. The movie’s plot was ludicrous—an assassin is tasked with killing a spy who has infiltrated his climbing team—but then again, Nixon had resigned the Presidency the week before, after a scandal tinged with similarly absurd espionage.
a-z-animals.com
3 Major US Reservoirs at Dangerously Low Drought Levels
Dictionary.com defines a reservoir as “a natural or artificial place where water is collected and stored for use, especially water for supplying a community, irrigating land, furnishing power, etc.”. In the United States alone, you’ll find nearly 2,000 reservoirs. There are many uses for these bodies of water, and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Diggin’ the dirt: Glenwood, Carbondale riders lead strong local contingent to next week’s state high school mountain bike championships at CMC Spring Valley
Chloe Lutgring is all about taking her pursuit of competitive mountain biking to the next level, while always keeping in mind the fun aspect of her favorite thing to do in the outdoors. “The whole reason my friends and I did this in the first place was just to have...
‘Disoriented’ Brown Bear Led Back to Mountains After Getting Lost in City: VIDEO
A disoriented brown bear caused quite a stir for Spanish officials recently. This happened when the bear became disoriented in the area. Eventually wandering out into the busy streets of the city center in the north-western region of Castilla y León. The confused animal was spotted by a taxi driver in the early pre-dawn hours.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford couple complete length of Appalachian Trail
After three years of working straight out of college and navigating the worst of a pandemic, Alex McCafferty felt it was time to walk away. Well, to hike away, at least, and pursue a dream in the process. He took a break from work and after his girlfriend, Amy Bowser,...
tripatini.com
6 of the USA's Top RV Parks
Whether you own or rent your rig, RV travel is still going strong despite recent high gas prices, especially in the United States. And many RVers stay at parks with complete hookups with all utilities and varying degrees of amenities, from free WiFi (fairly common) to pools, restaurants, tennis courts, boating, theaters, and more. To give you an idea, here are a half dozen of the best examples across the USA:
