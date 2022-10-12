Boat ramp fail videos are quite common across the internet, mostly because, well, a lot of folks apparently don’t know how to launch or retrieve a water-going vessel. Typically, what happens is the driver backs too far down the ramp and the vehicle begins to take on water, at which point one of two things happens – they either manage to save it and get back up the ramp, or they float out in the river, lake, or ocean, with disastrous results. Thankfully for the driver of the Ford Explorer in this video recently posted on Instagram, the former happened, though not without some consequences.

