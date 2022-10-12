ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Outsider.com

Yosemite National Park Takes Down Popular Rock Face’s Cables For the Season

As national parks across the country prepare for the off-season, Yosemite has taken down the cables to the majorly popular attraction, the Half Dome. A difficult and technical trek, the two metal cables attached to the Half Dome are crucial components, especially for less-advanced adventurers. Installed each year since 1919, these cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet to the summit without needing rock climbing equipment. During the off-season, which spans from mid-October to mid-May, visitors can still climb the Half Dome. However, this requires much more experience and additional gear to complete.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Whiskey Riff

California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail

Too close for comfort. A California hiker came face to face with a bear this past week… and I mean FACE TO FACE. So close, she could get a whiff of the bear’s breath. Lucky for her, this bear’s wasn’t looking to savor some fresh meat. According to ABC 7, Victoria Pham was hiking along the Mount Wilson Hiking Trail in Sierra Madre, California, when a number of other hikers warned her about an animal on the trail. She ignored […] The post California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Atlas Obscura

8 Ghost Towns to Visit for Food and Spirits

There was a time in the North American West when ranchers, coal miners, and gold prospectors played cards and sipped whiskey in boomtown saloons, fueled by the thrill of a good haul. Then, one by one, the cattle routes were paved over, the mines dried up, and the boomtowns became ghost towns full of skeletal buildings and, according to some accounts, actual ghosts.
SONORA, CA
BBC

Cabrera: The heavenly island that became hell on earth

Islands are synonyms for adventure, beauty and discovery. They are a trove of untold stories, wonders of nature and sometimes even mysteries. Their microcosms have preserved cultures, languages and rare species. In this BBC Reel original playlist we will discover the most beautiful and unique islands of the world.
TRAVEL
thetrek.co

The Ultimate Guide to Cowboy Camping

It’s that magical time of the year again: cowboy camping season. The desert is cooling off and hikers are heading out on the Arizona Trail or finishing off Continental Divide or Pacific Crest Trail SoBo hikes. One of the best parts of desert camping has to be leaving your tent at the bottom of your backpack and sleeping with nothing between you and the stars.
HOBBIES
thetrek.co

ECT Day 147 – Land’s End

If you’re just joining us or are confused about what is going on (ECT, what’s that?) then check out my intro article for a thorough explanation. Sometimes even I need to read it to remember what I’m doing next. Les Crêtes #1 Campsite to. Cap Gaspé
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
Desert
Hiking
Sports
fordauthority.com

Ford Explorer Owner ‘Saves’ SUV From Drowning: Video

Boat ramp fail videos are quite common across the internet, mostly because, well, a lot of folks apparently don’t know how to launch or retrieve a water-going vessel. Typically, what happens is the driver backs too far down the ramp and the vehicle begins to take on water, at which point one of two things happens – they either manage to save it and get back up the ramp, or they float out in the river, lake, or ocean, with disastrous results. Thankfully for the driver of the Ford Explorer in this video recently posted on Instagram, the former happened, though not without some consequences.
ACCIDENTS
thetrek.co

Can a Short Thru-Hike Really Prepare You For a Long One?

In 2021, I thru-hiked the Long Trail (LT), intending to decide whether I would want to hike a longer trail like the AT someday. Like many people tackling comparatively short trails, I considered the idea of taking a few weeks off from work and hiking 272 miles to be much more palatable than uprooting my life to hike thousands with no prior thru-hiking experience.
LIFESTYLE
thetrek.co

Week 17: Mile 2000, Fire Closures, and Returning Home

Now reunited with old friends, we all continue forward together. As much as I do like the solo hiking, it’s fun being around other hikers. We’re now headed towards Three Sisters Wilderness, one of the most beautiful sections of Oregon. This section is a mix of flat meadows and towering mountains, it’s the best of both worlds. Gone are the days of spending all day in the green tunnels of Southern Oregon being eaten alive by mosquitoes, or at least there are less swarms.
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in the Australian Alps – and it's a problem

Spring has arrived in Australia’s Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colours: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren’t white flowers. They’re scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of backcountry snow adventures, you think of pristine wilderness. But unfortunately, there’s a problem: what to do with your poo. Many backcountry adventurers just squat, drop and don’t stop. The result, as we saw ourselves on an overnight ski trip, is a surprisingly large amount of poo and toilet paper. It’s become a...
PETS
Climbing

Peter Habeler and Reinhold Messner took alpine tactics to the Himalaya, blowing minds and redefining the sport itself. Over 40 years later, they speak about the first oxygenless ascent of Everest, and the rift that broke up the greatest climbing partnership of all time.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. On August 15, 1974, tourists swarmed the deck of the Hotel Bellevue des Alpes in Kleine Scheidegg, Switzerland. While many hoped to glimpse the fabled Eiger Nordwand, the mountain’s north wall wasn’t the only famous face in town: Clint Eastwood milled around the hotel between shoots for his upcoming film, The Eiger Sanction. The movie’s plot was ludicrous—an assassin is tasked with killing a spy who has infiltrated his climbing team—but then again, Nixon had resigned the Presidency the week before, after a scandal tinged with similarly absurd espionage.
LIFESTYLE
a-z-animals.com

3 Major US Reservoirs at Dangerously Low Drought Levels

Dictionary.com defines a reservoir as “a natural or artificial place where water is collected and stored for use, especially water for supplying a community, irrigating land, furnishing power, etc.”. In the United States alone, you’ll find nearly 2,000 reservoirs. There are many uses for these bodies of water, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Diggin’ the dirt: Glenwood, Carbondale riders lead strong local contingent to next week’s state high school mountain bike championships at CMC Spring Valley

Chloe Lutgring is all about taking her pursuit of competitive mountain biking to the next level, while always keeping in mind the fun aspect of her favorite thing to do in the outdoors. “The whole reason my friends and I did this in the first place was just to have...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford couple complete length of Appalachian Trail

After three years of working straight out of college and navigating the worst of a pandemic, Alex McCafferty felt it was time to walk away. Well, to hike away, at least, and pursue a dream in the process. He took a break from work and after his girlfriend, Amy Bowser,...
HARRISON CITY, PA
tripatini.com

6 of the USA's Top RV Parks

Whether you own or rent your rig, RV travel is still going strong despite recent high gas prices, especially in the United States. And many RVers stay at parks with complete hookups with all utilities and varying degrees of amenities, from free WiFi (fairly common) to pools, restaurants, tennis courts, boating, theaters, and more. To give you an idea, here are a half dozen of the best examples across the USA:
SAN ANTONIO, TX

