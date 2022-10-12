Read full article on original website
Sights and Sounds: Joyce Jenkins
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins. Joyce is lead organizer with the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival, an event that brings art and nature together.
Meet Your Local Poll Workers / 'Poetry Flash' Editor Joyce Jenkins Spotlights Poetry And Nature / New Arrivals: David Parker
The Midterm Elections are coming up quickly. While all Californians receive mail-in ballots, polling places will still be open. Today, we’ll hear from the people on the frontlines of elections — poll workers and officials who make sure voting in San Francisco runs smoothly. Then, we speak with Poetry Flash editor Joyce Jenkins, lead organizer of the Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival. And, we hear a reading from San Francisco author David Parker.
tbh: Minions In The Movies / San Leandro City Manager Speaks On Retaining Police
On this episode of Crosscurrents, we hear from recent Oakland School for the Arts graduate and Minions superfan Elizabeth Truong. She brings us along with her and her family on their recent trip to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at the movies as she explores how theaters have changed during the pandemic. Then, San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli speaks on a new financial incentive helping the city retain its police force.
The Rydin Road RV camp is closed. What comes next?
The RV encampment that was once home to 632 unhoused residents in Richmond is officially closed. CollaboRising co-founder, Ramon Quintana, says the community of Richmond can’t leave the Rydin camp residents without continued support. “You can’t expect anybody to say - oh yeah I can do it, pull myself...
EPA grants UC Berkeley to help companies reduce hazardous chemicals in commercial products
The grant, funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan infrastructure Law, will expand Berkeley's Greener Solutions Project. It is a project-based class that partners students with companies and organizations interested in adopting sustainable chemistry, with a focus on commercial products used by underserved communities. In this new undergraduate course, students will...
