USDA sends $2M to Pennsylvania to aid rural health care
HARRISBURG, PA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $110 million in grants for rural health care, and Pennsylvania will receive almost $2 million to replace lost revenue and supply other needs. The three grants for $1.8 million will go to two health care groups and a food...
Clinton County joins Office of Attorney General’s treatment initiative
HARRISBURG, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday announced that Clinton County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program launched by Attorney General Shapiro in collaboration with law enforcement that provides assistance to Pennsylvanians suffering from substance use disorder in enrolling in treatment services. Eighteen counties across the Commonwealth have previously joined the LETI program.
Election 2022: Senate candidates Oz, Fetterman vouch more support for police
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the candidates have two familiar themes on crime: they support more funding for police, and their opponent doesn’t know what to do. However, articulating a detailed plan to lower crime hasn’t been forthcoming. Instead, campaigns have been focused more...
Higher salaries, more respect: Report offers path to solving teacher shortage
HARRISBURG, PA – With Pennsylvania, and the nation, in the midst of a historic teacher shortage, a new report by the country’s largest teachers union lays out what it says is a pathway to keeping the best and brightest educators from leaving the profession years ahead of schedule.
Report: Fiscal Office tax predictions fairly reliable, but cautious
HARRISBURG, PA – According to a recent internal examination, Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office says its track record for economic modeling has been fairly reliable, if a bit cautious. The IFO is responsible for estimating tax revenues and the fiscal impact of potential laws. Its Revenue Estimate Performance report...
