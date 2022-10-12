ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

USDA sends $2M to Pennsylvania to aid rural health care

HARRISBURG, PA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $110 million in grants for rural health care, and Pennsylvania will receive almost $2 million to replace lost revenue and supply other needs. The three grants for $1.8 million will go to two health care groups and a food...
Clinton County joins Office of Attorney General’s treatment initiative

HARRISBURG, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday announced that Clinton County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program launched by Attorney General Shapiro in collaboration with law enforcement that provides assistance to Pennsylvanians suffering from substance use disorder in enrolling in treatment services. Eighteen counties across the Commonwealth have previously joined the LETI program.
Report: Fiscal Office tax predictions fairly reliable, but cautious

HARRISBURG, PA – According to a recent internal examination, Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office says its track record for economic modeling has been fairly reliable, if a bit cautious. The IFO is responsible for estimating tax revenues and the fiscal impact of potential laws. Its Revenue Estimate Performance report...
