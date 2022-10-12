ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQxSJ_0iVwvBjm00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday, a homeowner on Fort Myers Beach saw a woman attempting to remove four high-end fishing rod and reel combos, valued around $6,000, from her home.

Florida Attorney General announces 25 defendants charged in ‘massive’ fentanyl bust

The woman fled before deputies could arrive, but deputies found her vehicle and detained Crystal Nelson, 40.

The sheriff’s office said in the post Nelson traveled to Fort Myers Beach from Ruskin to help with disaster cleanup.

“‘This scumbag female from Ruskin wasn’t quick enough to get away with expensive fishing poles,’ stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. ‘This team is unstoppable!'” the post said.

She is charged with burglary and grand theft during a state of emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Buddy Lee
2d ago

Give a woman a fish and she'll eat for a day, allow a woman to loot fishing poles and she'll eat for a lifetime.....

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ruskin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ruskin, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County

Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

FHP announces death of Pasco County Master Sergeant Kirby Overcash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol announced the death of Master Sergeant Kirby Overcash, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. FHP said MSgt. Overcash, aged 62, succumbed to complications from a medical event while off-duty. He was assigned to Troop K – Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County. Overcash began his […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering Ian victims: 73-year-old woman dies in East Naples home

Rose Marie Santangelo had her East Naples home custom-built. There are palm trees in the front yard and it’s painted pink with white accents. The Rivard Road home suffered a catastrophic storm surge. The 73-year-old was supposed to spend the rest of her life there. Instead, Santangelo was one...
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

WFLA

104K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy