Cynthia Bailey on Filing for Divorce from Mike Hill After 2 Years of Marriage: 'I Gave It My All'
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums both released exclusive statements to PEOPLE, with Hill revealing the pair had "been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months" Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are going their separate ways. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, has filed for divorce from the TV host, 52, after two years of marriage. Bailey addressed the split in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in,...
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Confirm Divorce News With A Joint Statement: ‘We Remain Good Friends’
After two years of marriage, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have officially confirmed the news of their divorce. The pair, who married in October 2020, took to Instagram to give fans an update about their separation. “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will...
After 3 Years Of Marriage, Nazanin Mandi Files To Divorce Miguel
Nazanin Mandi has filed the paperwork to end her marriage with R&B singer Miguel. The actress and certified life coach filed for divorce “in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County,” according to PEOPLE. The outlet claims Nazanin, 36, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for...
Cynthia Bailey Is Going to ‘Write That Book’ After Mike Hill Split: ‘I’m Going Through Some Things’
Finding her new path. Days after Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill announced their separation after two years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum discussed their breakup at BravoCon 2022 — and how she’s moving on. “I do have a book coming out. As you guys know I'm going through some things right now,” Bailey, 55, said […]
‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey and Husband Mike Hill Split After 2 Years of Marriage: Read Their Statement
It’s over. Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have called it quits following two years of marriage. “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”
