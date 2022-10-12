The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums both released exclusive statements to PEOPLE, with Hill revealing the pair had "been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months" Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are going their separate ways. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, has filed for divorce from the TV host, 52, after two years of marriage. Bailey addressed the split in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in,...

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 2 DAYS AGO